Facebook glitch floods feeds with celebrity spam

Thousands of Facebook users were surprised by random posts flooding their feeds on Wednesday.
People could see minor posts that were sent to celebrities. Anybody who followed the celebrity could see posts shared to the celebrity page on their feeds.
According to media reports, users took to the website Downdetector to report the issues they were facing with the social media platform. The complaints were made largely around 2 am ET.
Meta spokesperson Alexandru Voica tweeted that a "configuration change" was the reason for the glitch, and that the company resolved it as quickly as possible.
He also apologised to any users who were impacted by the issue.
