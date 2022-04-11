Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board

Chief Executive Agrawal posts brief note sent to the company

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 7:36 AM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 7:37 AM

lon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter just a few days ago, was offered a board seat and his appointment was to become effective on Saturday.

But "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal said in a note on Twitter.

ALSO READ:

Musk had on Saturday suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.