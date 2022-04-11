UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board

Chief Executive Agrawal posts brief note sent to the company

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 7:36 AM

Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 7:37 AM

lon Musk, Twitter Inc's biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter just a few days ago, was offered a board seat and his appointment was to become effective on Saturday.

But "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal said in a note on Twitter.

ALSO READ:

Musk had on Saturday suggested changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.


More news from Tech