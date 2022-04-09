Stakeholder Elon Musk tweets, 'Is Twitter dying?'

Rashid rover is on track to land on the lunar surface in the fourth quarter of 2022
Tech1 week ago
Twitter’s newest board member and largest stakeholder Elon Musk tweeted Saturday to ask if the social media network was “dying” and to call out users such as singer Justin Bieber, who are highly followed but rarely post.
“Most of these ‘top’ accounts tweet rarely and post very little content,” the Tesla boss wrote, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers — a list which includes himself at number eight, with 81 million followers.
“Is Twitter dying?” he wrote.
Former US President Barack Obama appears at the top with 131 million followers, followed by stars such as Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Taylor Swift, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and football star Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.
“For example, @taylorswift13 hasn’t posted anything in 3 months,” Musk continued.
“And @justinbieber only posted once this entire year.”
The social media company named Musk to the board on Tuesday after the outspoken and polarizing executive disclosed he had acquired a more than nine percent stake in the company, making him Twitter’s largest shareholder.
Musk said he looked forward to soon making “significant improvements to Twitter,” and began polling his followers on whether to add an “edit” button to the service, a long-discussed tweak.
Twitter has now said that it will start experimenting with one.
