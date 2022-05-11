Dubai: Syrian refugee who fled war wins $1 million coding award

Mahmoud Chahoud fled Syria in 2013 carrying his degree in information and computer engineering

Wed 11 May 2022

A Syrian refugee bagged a $1 million (Dh3.6 million) award for developing an app that benefits the global community as part of the One Million Arab Coders initiative.

Mahmoud Chahoud, who fled to Turkey amid the Syrian war in 2013 carrying his degree in information and computer engineering, won the award for his app 'Habit 360', a routine planner that helps users track their wellness and life goals.

He had registered in the free training of the One Million Arab Coders to develop programming expertise and hone his skills to opt for a job that enables him to provide for his family.

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Dubai Future Foundation, honoured the winners in a ceremony at the Musuem of the Future. Congratulating Chahoud, he said, “A well-deserved win for a creative Arab young man we are proud of.”

He added, “Coding is the quickest way for youth to achieve their dreams. Coding shapes the future.”

This year’s initiative, which aims to equip young Arabs with coding skills necessary for the modern labour market, saw the participation of 1.58 million Arab participants from 80 countries, in collaboration with 3,600 trainers.

In addition to the grand prize, the five best projects received $50,000 each, and four of the best trainers bagged $25,000 each. The finalists were chosen by a specialised jury that comprises many experts in the fields of entrepreneurship and future technologies.

