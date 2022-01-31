BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

Officials allege Google tracks and profits from users’ location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy
Tech1 week ago
BlackBerry Ltd said on Monday it will sell its legacy patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for $600 million to a special purpose vehicle formed to acquire the company's patent assets.
BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services.
The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. read more
US-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6 per cent in premarket trading. One of the so-called "meme stocks", such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that witnessed a surge in early 2021, BlackBerry rose 41 per cent last year.
ALSO READ:
At the closing of the deal, the company will receive $450 million in cash and a promissory note for $150 million.
Once known for its phones with a tiny QWERTY physical keyboard and the BBM instant messaging service, BlackBerry's core businesses today are cybersecurity and software used by automakers.
Officials allege Google tracks and profits from users’ location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy
Tech1 week ago
Majid Al Futtaim opens ‘Store of the future’ in Dubai, first in region.
Tech1 week ago
According to Kaspersky ICS CERT telemetry, more than 2,000 industrial organisations worldwide have been incorporated into the malicious infrastructure and used by cybergangs to spread the attack to their contact organizations and business partners
Tech1 week ago
As traffic demands continue to surge, achieving sustainability with energy efficiency in 5G networks become necessary
Tech1 week ago
Netflix expects to add 2.5 million new paying subscribers in the current quarter, down from four million last year
Tech1 week ago
The redesigned store will offer customers the company's products as well as tech support
Tech1 week ago
The company argued that it was holding its own against fierce streaming competition from the likes of HBO Max and Disney+
Tech1 week ago
The social media platform said in a statement that it fixed a technical bug
Tech1 week ago