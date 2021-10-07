Facebook launches mental health resources across all apps
Move comes after a whistleblower caused criticism about platform’s effects on kids
Facebook announced on Thursday that it is launching new mental health resources, tools and programming across all its apps, after being criticized by a former employee in the US Congress of the social media platform’s negative effects on children.
“For World Mental Health Day on October 10, we’re launching new mental health resources, tools and programming across our apps. We’re working with mental health experts and organizations around the world to connect people with the support they need, and we’re launching new content and tools to encourage people to start conversations about mental health,” Facebook said.
The company explained that it has joined forces with numerous mental health experts to introduce new tools in its Emotional Health resource centre, including resource cards on tips for positive mental health and guides to mental health support for various communities such as Black, Asian, Latino and others.
ALSO READ:
>> Facebook fights global outage, whistleblower revelations
With the help of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, UNICEF has launched a new Global Mental Health chatbot that offers tips for communicating as well as introduced new suicide prevention tools.
On Tuesday, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen told a congressional testimony that the social media network was allegedly aware it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers but did not do much to prevent content promoting “hate and division,” as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied Haugen’s allegations.
-
Tech Reviews
Facebook launches mental health resources across...
Move comes after a whistleblower caused criticism about... READ MORE
-
Technology
GITEX Global set to be world’s biggest and...
GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything will give global game-changers a... READ MORE
-
Technology
Cybersecurity providers critical in managing data ...
Cybersecurity service providers are playing an increasingly critical... READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro smartphones ...
Phones will be the first to feature in-house Tensor chip READ MORE
-
Europe
Covid-19: UK removes 47 countries from red list
Only seven nations remain under the restrictions READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No quarantine in Abu Dhabi for travellers from 82 ...
The new green list comes into effect from October 8. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE will play a pioneering role in launching...
The UAE will play a pioneering role in creating and launching a true... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Private schools to return to in-person...
Certain individuals are exempt from the decision READ MORE
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?