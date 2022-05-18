Your travel companions

Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 9:00 AM

While many hotels provide irons, they do not always measure up with the irons found in stores. Most business professionals and holiday goers don't have time to spend twenty minutes in the morning to figure out how to use the hotel iron. You can save a lot of time by bringing your travel iron. With a Philips handheld steam iron, you can quickly iron out those wrinkles so that you will look sharp for the big wigs! A garment steamer is a great addition to a traditional steam iron for quickly removing wrinkles and freshening fabrics. It works wonders on clothing made of soft or delicate materials, like flowing skirts and silky blouses and on suit jackets, sequined tops and other difficult-to-press items.

Philips Garment Steamer

From the house of Phillips, the handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabric and difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery. The device is lightweight and has a compact design, which makes it easy to use anytime, anywhere. It is a compact solution for easy dewrinkling.

Smartflow heated plate for better steaming results

Thanks to the Smartflow technology, the steam plate is heated up to an optimal temperature, safe for all fabrics, and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate help to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better streaming results.

No-stress steaming

Steam vertically for quick de-wrinkling and to refresh hanging clothes without an ironing board. Steam horizontally to get perfect results on difficult to iron areas like cuffs and collars.

Safer on all ironable fabrics

Phillips steamer is easy to use on all ironable garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning.

Easy to carry

The Phillips handheld steamer is designed light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime and anywhere. It is your ideal companion for an easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

3000 Series Handheld Steamer

Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

Safety

- Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

Convenience/Storage

- Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

- Pouch included for easy storage

- 120ml detachable water tank for easy refill

- No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

Quality of result

- Metal steam plate for better steaming results

- Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

- 1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

- Steam kills 99.9% of the bacteria*

Speed

- Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

* Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

Philips sneaker cleaner

Including three brushes for different material

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is designed to make cleaning your sneakers easy and effective. Select the right brush for your sneaker, wet the brush with some water and soap, apply it to your sneakers and they will look fresh in no time.

Easy cleaning

- Simple to use in three steps

Effective cleaning

- The rotating brush cleans effectively

Safe for your sneakers

- Soft brush for multipurpose use

Safe for your sneakers

- Hard brush for tough surfaces

- Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

- Three brushes to clean different material

Take it on the go

- Includes 4x AA batteries

- Clean sneakers wherever you go