Your Family Destination For All Healthcare Needs

Thumbay University Hospital

Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 10:21 AM

Thumbay Medicity Ajman plays a key role in the advancement of medical education, healthcare, and research, serving as a one-stop solution for all of primary, specialty, urgent, and emergency care needs. The hospital serves as the hub for the Thumbay network, providing a combination of state-of-the-art infrastructure along with medical excellence led by specialist doctors consistently setting high standards of care in the UAE.

Established in 1997 by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, has crafted many a success story, especially in its core sectors of medical education, healthcare and research. Thumbay Medicity, a one million sq ft campus located at Ajman, features the most modern technology and global expertise in teaching/training, healthcare delivery and research/innovation, attracting the best student and professional talent towards shaping the future of education, healthcare and research.

Thumbay Dental Hospital

Thumbay Medicity houses the Gulf Medical University — the region’s leading private medical university and Thumbay University Hospital — the largest private academic hospital in the region with 350 beds. In addition, the hospital also has a dedicated 100-bed long-term care and rehabilitation unit, 10 modern surgical suites for all major specialties, Center for Imaging, Cath Lab, ICU/CCU/NICU/PICU, 10-bed dialysis unit, etc. Many unique services are offered at the hospital, including a specialised floor for the mother and child programmes that comprises 10 labour and delivery rooms, NICU, SCBU and well baby unit.

Another key facility within the Thumbay Medicity is the specialised Thumbay Dental Hospital — the first private dental hospital in the country and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector, as well as Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital — the biggest state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital in the country.

Thumbay Medicity also boasts outlets of Thumbay Pharmacy, including the biggest robotic pharmacy, in addition to the central lab of Thumbay Labs — the biggest CAP accredited private diagnostic labs in the region. Moreover, there are leisure and hospitality amenities such as Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Thumbay Food Court that comprises five brands having cuisine ranging from Asian (including Chinese), Indian (including South Indian), and Arabic; The Terrace Restaurant; Blends & Brews Coffee Shoppe. With its state-of-the-art facilities and superior amenities, Thumbay Medicity attracts a total of 15,000 visitors on a daily basis.

Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital

The Thumbay Hospital Network, which today has the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals in the region, treats patients from as many as 175 countries. The Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division operates eight academic hospitals having facilities of 800 inpatients beds, 10 family clinics/medical centre, five diagnostic labs, and 46 retail pharmacy outlets and the first drive through pharmacy. The university and the network of Thumbay academic hospitals and clinics together train around 20 per cent of the doctors and approximately 60 per cent of the healthcare professionals in the country, thus creating a significant impact on the healthcare sector of the country and the region. The group employs over 3,500 staff, out of which 400 are doctors.

Even with a reduction in Covid-19 cases over the last few months, a large number of RT-PCR tests are still done on a daily basis at Thumbay labs. The UAE has established itself as one of the best medical tourism destinations in the world over the past years, thanks to international confidence in its health sector, which has succeeded in attracting major medical institutions of international prestige. In this regard, the Thumbay Medical Tourism Department is very active in promoting all services under medical tourism, speaking over 20 languages and having representative office in over 50 countries.