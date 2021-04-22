Winning students' hearts through innovation

For more details about Ajman University, visit https://www.ajman.ac.ae/.

"I define the Indian Club at AU as one of the most tight-knit clubs where I made a lot of friends and memories in the last three years. Being the president of such a club has given me immense pleasure. One of our biggest achievements was winning the UAE National Day's best video, which made the whole club really happy, although that was our one and only achievement, it felt like we have achieved so much more. I see the Indian Club living in the story of success and together we can achieve everything."



Fathima Zufra Dhinda from India - Business Administration

"Choosing AU to further my education was one of the most rewarding decisions. It has an incredible variety of cultures and personalities, which I believe is an important aspect of education - the ability to learn from others who bring their own personal experiences. I achieved the CAAD award for Best Interior Design Project 2020. I was truly humbled and elated with this honour. AU has helped me achieve my passion for designing by also giving me amazing exposure to the designing world. I have also engaged and helped organise AU events as a peer leader with the aim of introducing new students to the AU family. It was a joy ride and I'm looking forward to creating many more such memories with AU."

