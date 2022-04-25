We’re here to support

Stefano Campagna,President, IICUAE

Stefano Campagna, President of IICUAE, on the organisation's efforts to build a better and efficient business setup for Italian companies in the UAE

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 11:21 AM

It’s a pleasure to welcome you from the Italian Industry & Commerce office in the UAE (IICUAE).

The Italian Industry & Commerce in the UAE (Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE) has been working since many years to create a bridge between Italian companies and the UAE market.

The Italian style, technology, food and fashion are very well known worldwide and in this country that loves beauty.

We just finished a spectacular event that in six months brought in Dubai millions of people and companies; let me congratulate all the organisers, the staff, the volunteers that contributed to the great success of Expo 2020 Dubai in this difficult period.

Many companies came here from Italy during the Expo 2020 Dubai and most of them decided to start to do business here. This country and the Italian Industry & Commerce welcome them in the UAE and we are sure that with patience, job and competence their business will be successful.

We are here to help and to support these companies and this people, this is our way to design and to create the future for the next generations.

Thanks to our activity and the competence of our staff, we reached great results in the last years despite the pandemic; these results brought us to the ninth place in the list of all the chambers of commerce in the world.

The last two years have been not easy for the economy all over the world since the pandemic stopped tourism, activities, and commerce. After this long period, and when it seems that the economy should start again and recover, we must face the crisis in Ukraine.

We, as Italian Industry & Commerce in the UAE, have already started a fund raising for Ukraine through Italian organisations. We know that it will be a drop but let us remember that a lot of drops can do the sea.

Our mission must be to create a new and better future and not to destroy it with the war, for this reason we are increasing our efforts to create more opportunities of job, cooperation, solidarity, and peace.

Let us work together with the rulers and the people of the UAE to bring peace and prosperity to all of us.