Welcome to Uganda!

Trade, tourism and infrastructural projects will be the highlights at the Expo, says Elly Twineyo Kamugisha Commissioner General, Uganda at Expo Dubai an Executive Director, Uganda Export Promotion Board

Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB), under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (MTIC), is working closely with Uganda’s embassies in target markets to coordinate government efforts to find markets for the country’ products and services in support of President Yoweri K Museveni, Republic of Uganda’s export promotion strategies stipulated in the National Development Plan (NDPIII), and the NRM Manifesto (2021 – 2026).

This explains why Uganda is participating in the Expo. At the Expo we have four main objectives.

First, to promote trade between Uganda and UAE and the greater Middle East market (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Oman). The priority products to promote during the Expo include coffee, black tea, fish and fish products (Nile perch and tilapia), dairy products especially milk powder fruits (avocado, bananas, mangoes and pineapples); vegetables and spices including hot pepper (capsicums), ginger and cardamom, cocoa, kidney beans, mung beans and sesame, and dried fruits (mango, pineapple, papaya, and jack fruit).

Second, to attract investments in infrastructure projects (including the Rapid Bus Project, Rehabilitation of the Gulu – Pakwach railway and development to Inland ports), mining (oil and gas, Iron and steel processing project; the Bahati Wolfram project), health sector projects (medical equipment manufacturing; a specialized hospital); agriculture and agro-processing projects (establishment of aqua parks, an instant soluble coffee plant; a modern cattle abattoir). Other investments are being sought in real estate; tourism sector; industrialization, the energy sector projects; IT and IT Enabled services. The complete list of profiled investment project is available at the Uganda Pavilion.

Third, to promote Uganda’s tourism – ‘Destination Uganda’ which has won international recognition as a premium tourist destination. The tourism products we are promoting include gorilla tracking, bird watching, mountain hiking especially the Rwenzori Mountains, homestays, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

Fourth. This is the overarching reason for our participation: Enhancing our bilateral relations with the Government of UAE.

During the period of the Expo, Uganda will participate in various ways, including: Country Pavilion: Uganda has a 213 sq m two-floor Pavilion in the Opportunity Thematic District. The Pavilion will have the country exhibition on the ground floor, office and conference facilities on the upper floor.

Today, October 3, 2021, Uganda National Day: This is the day the Expo management has dedicated to the promotion of Uganda at the event. The day’s events include the official government-to-government ceremony in the morning and additional country promotion programmes in the afternoon. The additional country promotion programme will include business meetings, road-show (flag procession), cultural performances and food tasting (culinary) experiences.

October 5, 2021, Tourism, Trade and Investment Forum: The National Day activities will also include a Tourism, Trade and Investment Forum, business-to- business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) networking events.

We have planned a six-month Uganda Marketing Programme at Expo and outside the Expo Grounds in the UAE including undertaking Market scoping activities and working visits to various businesses across Dubai and neighboring markets for the products we are promoting at the Expo, business delegations, the Tourism Week from October 4-10, 2021, single (solo) country exhibitions, participation in Expo thematic events (such as the Livelihood and Agriculture Week in February 2022).

We expect that this Expo will give Uganda various opportunities and outcomes including:

1. Exporters linked to foreign buyers. Targeted buyers include:

- Direct importers/distributors in the UAE (by-passing middlemen)

- Supply contracts with major UAE retailers already mentioned

- Specialty coffee importers from emerging markets

- Investors and processors of dairy products

- Direct tea importers

2. Uganda establishes commercial presence in Dubai

- Marketing office at the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre

- Ugandan products on shelves in Carrefour, Lulu and Union Coop

- Marketing and distribution agents across the Middle East

3. Potential investors undertake exploratory/scoping visits to Uganda to evaluate identified investment opportunities

4. Increase in tourist bookings for destinations in Uganda

With the support of our Government, the UAE Government, Export Dubai Management, and the private sector both in Uganda and at the UAE, we hope to market Uganda widely.