Vision that carries global influence

Xi Jinping (left), general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presents the Party’s new central leadership when meeting with the media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. The other six newly elected members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee are Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. FENG YONGBIN / CHINA DAILY

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 11:31 AM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 11:34 AM

China’s determination to press forward to national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernisation could be an inspiration to other countries when it comes to carving their own destinies, analysts and observers say.

The leadership of the Communist Party of China has shown the importance of paying attention to “passing the people’s exams” and strengthening its governance while building a modern nation on the basis of history and cultures, they said. Addressing the media at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, said, “The Party should always press forward with self-reform on the journey ahead.”

A political party “can only become invincible if it remains committed to self-reform, even

though it has had a glorious past,” Xi said.

Henry Lim Bon Liong, president of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc, in the Philippines, said that “ this courageous, humble and realistic policy ” of Xi ensures the long-term stability and sustainability of China’s socioeconomic reforms and modernisation.

“This self-reform policy requires tremendous political will, many sacrifices and high-level wisdom from the leaders of China, and we from the other countries of the world should draw inspiration and valuable lessons from this policy of self-reform,” Lim said.

“Self-reform is an important key to the enduring success and continuing relevance of the Party in the destiny of China in today’s fast-changing, complex and often uncertain global environment,” he added.

Lim said that as the world is now “suffering from so many tragic conflicts, complex misunderstandings and discord”, the federation “commends this enlightened vision for the future path of China and the world”. He described the vision as “reassuring”.

“This vision reminds us that a win-win vision of China for common prosperity and peace should also be our common aspiration for all countries,” said Lim.

Kamaruzaman Bin Yusoff, a Middle East analyst and former dean of the Faculty of Islamic Civilisation at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, said that at a time when Western civilisation has been “degrading due to their way of thinking”, China can impart its good habits and way of life that will bring the nation closer to other civilisations.

“They will be able to bring about so many positive ways of thinking (to) the world,” Yusoff said.

Yusoff said he believed that China will be able not only to bring about prosperity to the Chinese people, but will be able to bring about peace and harmony to the world.

Sujoko Efferin, a professor at the Faculty of Business and Economics at Universitas Surabaya in Indonesia, noted that the leadership of China has eradicated absolute poverty in the country, which has a population of 1.4 billion, and hailed the achievement as extraordinary”.

“The key is the unity of all ethnic groups in China to work together harmoniously under the sound development planning and strategies of the government. The world needs to draw a lesson from this achievement that under the current turbulent situation, we need both strong leadership and the synergies of our people,” Efferin said.

In addition , China’s leadership has demonstrated the importance of building a modern nation without abandoning its history and cultures, he added.

The national wisdom must “be a compass to make priorities and decisions in critical situations”, Efferin said. “I believe that China’s rejuvenation is made stronger due to its commitment to do the best for its people without ignoring the needs of global communities.” Firas Hassan, an editor at Emirates News Agency, said he was “very impressed” by the statements that promote peace and development in the world and the promotion of creation of a community of human destiny. He said China is committed to world peace and has consistently pursued a foreign policy of independence and peace in world affairs and consistently defined its position and formulated its foreign policy based on its own merits.

“It has defended fundamental rules of international relations and upheld international justice and equity,” said Hassan, who is also a China affairs enthusiast and a translator.

“China’s modernisation proposal has realistic meaning,” he said. “It has the characteristics of modernisation in different countries, and it also has Chinese features. It has implications for the development of the world.”