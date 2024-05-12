Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 8:53 AM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 9:07 AM

Dubai Metro services on the Red Line have been disrupted between Centerpoint and GGICO stations, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday morning. The transport authority attributed the disruption to a technical issue.

As a response, alternative bus service have been deployed to serve commuters affected by the disruption. The RTA in a post on X wrote, "Alternative bus service along with train shuttle on platform 1 has been provided at the affected stations."

Passengers have been asked to stay updated for further announcements from the RTA regarding the technical issue and the restoration of normal metro services on the affected stretch.

Since last month, four metro stations in Dubai remained closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April. The record-breaking rains and subsequent flooding across the UAE resulted in the closure of Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy.

However, RTA announced that these station will see normal operations restored by May 28 after all maintenance and safety tests were completed.

In the meantime, 150 buses will continue to serve passengers commuting between Business Bay to OnPassive, Mall of the Emirates, Mashreq, Equity, Dubai Internet City, and Al Khail Metro stations.

