UAE: How to apply for international driving licence; fees, process explained

Are you dreaming of a cross-border road trip with your family? Or perhaps considering renting a car for your upcoming work trip? Whether it's business or pleasure, most countries require visitors to have an International Driving License (IDL) to drive.
Obtaining an IDL is indispensable for UAE citizens and residents planning to drive abroad. This permit, aligned with a United Nations convention, is a legal requirement.
Visitors planning to drive in the UAE must also obtain an IDP in their home country or country of residence before travelling. Details here.
Obtaining an IDL is an easy process and can be done through several different portals:
Required documents:
Fees and process time:
As per the RTA website, obtaining an IDL will cost you Dh177, plus Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees.
Online applications are completed within three working days of receipt, so allow for five working days for all online applications to be delivered to your requested address. Over-the-counter applications can be completed within half an hour.
Procedure through RTA website:
Normal delivery charges: Dh20
Same day delivery: Dh35
Delivery within 2 hours: Dh50
International delivery: Dh50
Things to remember:
The IDL is different from your driving permit in the UAE; in the Emirates, you must have a valid local licence.
Also, refer to the website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to check which countries exchange a valid UAE driving licence. The website of the Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE website lists 174 countries that require an IDP.
