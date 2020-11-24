Vertex Global: A rare mix of professionalism and personnel

A customer-centric approach and result-oriented methodology keeps the firm ahead of the competition.

Please tell us about Vertex Global

Founded in 2010 with the mission to ease the process of establishing the company in UAE, we are renowned foreign investment consultants and business solution providers in the UAE. Our vision is to offer business set-up services to co-operations, investors, start-ups, and small-medium enterprises across the UAE and other parts of the Middle East. We ensure to assist global entrepreneurs with utmost proficiency and procedural transparency.



How easy is it to set up businesses in the UAE? Why must one consider the UAE?

According to the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2020 report, UAE ranks 16th. This report dictates the facility of establishing business in UAE is a cinch in comparison to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With the number of free zones, commendable infrastructure, minimal taxes and import duties, and a strategic location, the UAE scores far ahead of neighbouring countries likely Bahrain (43), Saudi Arabia (62), and Kuwait (83). To exemplify, one dwells only six procedures and eight days to establish a company in UAE, compared to 8.2 procedures and 18.8 days in MENA, and 4.7 and 8.3 worldwide. An advantageous provision with the reformed contract enforcement by the UAE, with commercial disputes resolved in 495 days, compared to an average 538 days in high income OECD economies.



What should be the key reasons to hire a business set up consultant?

Presence of business set up consultants is vital for establishing an enterprise. Expertise in the areas like marketing, human resources, management and even accounting aid the analysis in the market research. With the detailed study of market trends consultants can interpret the success ratio of business activity, potential competitors, target consumers considering the client's budget. Moreover, in general, to deal with legal matters is cumbersome process which can be dealt efficiently by an expert and knowledgeable consultant. Furthermore, to pursue the procedure with financial institutions can be a challenge wherein, these analysts can fulfill the requisites.



What sets Vertex Global apart from its competitors?

Our team comprise of the rare mix of lawyers, professional consultants, engineers, accountants, and support personnel with an immense global knowledge and a vast experience. Hiring employees from different parts of the world facilitate client with utmost limpidity. Our customer-centric approach in corporation with result-oriented methodology enabled to achieve set goals in collaboration with clients' consent. Our professional team ensure to comprehend the client's requirement and devise an appropriate strategy for achieving the targets set in a defined time frame.



Advice to startups in the UAE.

The UAE is one of the most prominent and opted business destinations attracting investors from all over the world. Launching a business company often involves a leap of faith - and the panic can incur a major hit to the finances. Planning is a key element for new entrepreneurs, given that becoming your own employer is generally repulsive as it brings low or even no salary in the early days. Primarily, before one quits the day job, validating the idea of new business is of utmost importance. Furthermore, newly born entrepreneur should visualise the window of opportunity to be able to design the financial planning. Appointed consultants should have a tendency to minimize the cost with an accessibility to emergency fund with the client. All in all, for start-ups a leap of faith is pivotal.



After a lot of research and going from pillar-to-pillar with other companies in UAE, Vertex Global was referred to me. I was pleasantly surprised by their professionalism and the work pattern they hold was unlike any other company. I was successfully able to start my business and secure my real estate license. They are a pro and really know on how to expedite the process and they are well-verse with the company set up knowledge. A big thanks to Rashid, Manager of Vertex Global, for taking the time out and explaining me the entire business plan from the scratch. The Vertex Global team is very customer-centric and definitely gave me a fruitful result.

Vertex Global should be one's go to company if looking for setup under an expert's guidance.

I appreciate your hard and great work Team Vertex.

Matt Belcher, Chairman





I had an amazing guidance with Vertex Global under the highly professional business expert Rashid Lokman. He and his team hold the best of knowledge with regards to the set up. The company has efficiently helped me to accomplish business with my investment in financial advisory. I would really want to appreciate Vertex Global for having such amazing work flow, which made this tedious work quite simpler for me. I would highly recommend Vertex Global to all who are looking for setting up their business because they are the best.

Barney Mosses, CEO

