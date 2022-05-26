Upgrade Your Career With Work-Mode MBA

Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 12:50 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 1:01 PM

Offering work-mode MBA programme tailor-made for working professionals starting June 2022

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai campus, the highest rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020, is starting a batch of evening/weekend work-mode MBA in June 2022 for working professionals, who are looking to upgrade their career in the business and management field. MAHE Dubai offers a rich, industry-oriented MBA programme which seamlessly fits into the busy schedules of working professionals.

The work-mode MBA, offered by the School of Business at MAHE Dubai, provides an opportunity for working professionals to complete their higher education without having to discontinue their jobs. The industry-oriented curriculum, delivered by experts from the management field, will help learners understand key concepts that can be applied at their workplaces. Professionals will get a chance to identify and study the global business market, international trade as well as develop and learn skills around entrepreneurship. Working professionals who register for this programme will also benefit from networking with their corporate peers, who bring their industry experiences to the classroom.

The School of Business at MAHE Dubai boasts of a state-of-the-art Stock Exchange Lab, developed in partnership with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy. The students learn various aspects of trading in this lab and simulate transactions to get better business understanding.

Dr. Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai, said: "The last two years have seen drastic changes in the UAE economy and the employment landscape. With different foreseen and unforeseen challenges, we have also observed an optimism in the UAE job market through notable reforms in the government policies such as HR guidelines, ease of doing business and the introduction of an enhanced range of visas and employment programmes. This has resulted in attracting foreign investment as well as providing scope for entrepreneurial opportunities, while at the same time attracting quality talent and premium employment opportunities. These developments have paved the way for individuals to upskill and refine their expertise to accelerate change and scope for better job opportunities offered in the job market.”

MAHE Dubai’s iconic purpose-built university campus is spread over 750,000 square feet in the Dubai International Academic City, that includes student hostels. The campus houses fully equipped laboratories with cutting-edge technology, industry standard studios and workshops, smart classrooms, a digitally powered library, a cafeteria, a state-of-the art gym and fitness centre, a multipurpose indoor sports hall, an outdoor sports facility, a dedicated music room, a creatively curated dance room, as well as a recreation centre, among other facilities. At present, MAHE Dubai enrols over 2,200 students from 40+ countries and has a strong network of over 6,500 alumni.