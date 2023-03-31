Understanding And Delivering Expectations

Two decades of providing pre and post contract cost management services on projects ranging from small and mixed used large developments

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 10:56 AM Last updated: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM

To successfully manage and control construction costs on projects, it is essential that the Cost Consultant is appointed at the earliest stage of design, ideally at the preliminary conceptual phase. HQS Cost Management (HQS) has a long-standing relationship with The First Group, the developer of Ciel and was appointed as the Cost Consultant at the beginning of the design effort.

HQS has also worked closely with NORR Group, the design architects and engineers of Ciel, on a number of projects. For Ciel, the process of managing the cost during design was already well established. Various procurement options for the main contractor were explored to ensure that cost risks were managed within agreed parameters. Implementing a rigorous cost control process was especially important to mitigate unexpected challenges related to the global pandemic and its associated supply chain issues. Working closely with the Ciel team, HQS studied value engineering ideas that controlled cost without compromising the project’s design intent and stated quality. With the construction phase nearing completion, HQS is proud to be associated with the project and deliver to the expectations of The First Group.

HQS has been in the Middle East for over twenty years, providing pre-contract and post-contract cost management services. HQS is a boutique firm that works closely with clients to understand and deliver on their expectations without compromising the quality of the built work. Projects undertaken range from interior fit-out projects to large mixed-use developments. Projects in Abu Dhabi include Qasr Al Watan (Presidential Palace), Al Wathba Resort, ADCOP and IPIC Square. Projects in Dubai include LIV Marina, Jewel of the Creek, Swiss International Scientific School and the recently completed Opus. Projects in the Northern Emirates include Sharjah English School, RAK Bank Head Office, and ADCOP Staff Accommodation. In Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, recent projects include Ajdan Rise and Fairmont Hotel. In Oman, Dhofar Beach Resort Salalah and Muscat Plaza Hotel. Other regions where work has been undertaken by HQS include Libya, Algeria, Nigeria, India and the United Kingdom.