A Record-Breaking Olympics for the Indian Contingent

India's performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary, highlighting the country's growing prominence in the global sporting arena. A contingent of 117 Indian athletes competed fervently, and their efforts have culminated in a remarkable achievement of six medals — one silver and five bronze.
The historic moment began with Manu Bhaker, who secured India’s first medal in Paris, clinching a bronze in shooting. Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman to medal in Olympic shooting. Her exceptional talent was further showcased as she added another bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh, making her the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.
The shooting team’s success didn’t stop there. Swapnil Kusale’s bronze medal added to India's record haul in this sport at a single Olympics, demonstrating a growing dominance in shooting disciplines.
On the hockey field, the Indian men’s team mirrored their success from Tokyo 2020 by securing a bronze medal in Paris, reflecting their consistent excellence on the international stage. Neeraj Chopra continued to enhance his illustrious Olympic legacy with a silver medal in the Javelin Throw, solidifying his status as India’s most successful individual Olympian.
Aman Sehrawat also made his mark by becoming the youngest Indian Olympic medallist with a bronze in wrestling, further adding to the nation’s medal tally.
These achievements underscore the remarkable progress and dedication of Indian athletes, making the Paris Olympics 2024 a milestone event in India's sporting history.
