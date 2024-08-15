Celebrating the Essence of India

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:14 PM

As India celebrates its Independence Day, a slice of its vibrant culture and culinary diversity thrives in the heart of the United Arab Emirates. Soul of India, a woman-owned restaurant dedicated to bringing the authentic Flavors of Indian street food to the UAE, has been making waves in the food scene. In just four months, the restaurant has welcomed over 1,000 customers.

A Journey Through India’s Culinary Landscape

Soul of India offers a unique gastronomic journey through the streets of India, showcasing vegetarian street foods from various states.

Start with Litti Chokha from Bihar, a hearty dish with stuffed wheat balls and spicy mashed vegetables. From Kolkata, enjoy Club Kachori, deep-fried snacks stuffed with spiced lentils, served with a tangy potato curry, and the tangy Jhal Muri, a puffed rice snack with a spicy twist.

Experience the famous Vada Pav from Maharashtra, a spicy potato filling in a fluffy bun, capturing the essence of Mumbai's bustling streets. From Delhi, savour the savoury Ram Laddu, lentil fritters topped with radish and chutney, and the flavorful Matre Kulcha, a tangy chickpea curry with soft flatbread. From Gujarat, try the light and fluffy Dhokla, a steamed cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. Lastly, enjoy the classic Idli from South India, soft steamed rice cakes served with coconut chutney.

Customer Satisfaction: A Testament to Quality

The overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers is a testament to the quality and authenticity of the food at Soul of India. Here are some of the glowing reviews from patrons of different nationalities:

Tony Dextor, British: "Soul of India offers a truly authentic taste of Indian street food. The Flavors are spot on, and the atmosphere is vibrant and welcoming. My favourite is the Pani Puri – it's just like what I had in Mumbai!"

Ali Shuja Alafeefi, Emirati: "I love the variety of vegetarian dishes here. It's a great place to explore different flavours from India. The staff is friendly, and the service is excellent. The Samosa is a must-try!"

Annjaneth Fortuno, Filipino: “I found the best authentic Indian snacks in town! When I taste my favourite Indian snacks such as momos, Paan Ice Cream, and Pani Puri, I always go with my friends and enjoy the food with great ambience."

Alvina, Pakistani: "A very nice spot for us, I especially liked their Gola ganda/Ice Gola and pani puri, with reasonable prices too, overall really good place and highly recommended!

Krishnan NV, Indian: Soul of India in Abu Dhabi offers a delightful experience with its authentic Indian fast food vegetarian dishes. The quality is impeccable, and every bite bursts with rich, traditional Flavors. Some of my favourite dishes are Litti Chokha, Raj Kachori, Chole Bhature, and Mutter kulcha. The dedication to taste and freshness is evident, making it a go-to spot for anyone craving genuine Indian cuisine.

A Place for Everyone

Soul of India is not just a restaurant; it’s a cultural experience that brings people together. Its diverse clientele includes locals, expats, and tourists, all of whom come to enjoy the rich flavours of Indian street food. The restaurant's welcoming ambience, combined with its dedication to authenticity, has made it a favourite spot for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Celebrating Independence Day with Soul of India

On this special occasion of India's Independence Day, Soul of India is offering a festive menu that highlights the culinary heritage of India. Special dishes prepared just for the day include:

Tri-color Idli: Representing the Indian flag with layers of saffron, white, and green Idli, this dish is a visual and culinary delight. Tirangi Barfi: A sweet treat that captures the essence of celebration with traditional Indian sweets. Community and Culture Soul of India is more than just a dining destination; it’s a bridge between cultures. The restaurant frequently hosts events and festivals that celebrate Indian traditions, bringing a piece of India to the UAE. From Eid celebrations to Birthday parties, these events offer an immersive cultural experience that goes beyond food. The restaurant also prides itself on its commitment to sustainability. By sourcing ingredients locally and recycling paper and plastic waste, Soul of India is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint while maintaining the highest standards of quality and authenticity. Looking Forward As Soul of India continues to grow, it remains committed to its mission of bringing the authentic taste of Indian street food to the UAE. With plans to expand its menu and introduce new regional specialities, the restaurant looks forward to welcoming even more guests and sharing the rich culinary heritage of India. Visionaries Behind the Success: Madhu and Amita At the heart of Soul of India are its founders, Madhu and Amita, two passionate women who have brought their dreams to life. With a shared love for Indian cuisine and a vision to introduce the rich Flavors of India to the UAE, they have created a space that is both welcoming and authentic. Their dedication to quality, tradition, and customer satisfaction is evident in every aspect of the restaurant.

Come, celebrate with us and taste the soul of India.