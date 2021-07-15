Transform your life with right diet goals
Do you believe healthy food is always expensive? Have you been told that online food shopping can reinforce your unhealthy eating patterns? FreshToHome is here to change all that
FreshToHome (FTH), one of the top e-groceries in the UAE, is debunking many myths and transforming customers like you into health-conscious shoppers. Here’s how.
With FTH, you can always get fresh and hygienic food at super affordable prices. This is because the food you buy comes directly from local farmers and fishermen who have been handpicked by experts.
Moreover, all FTH products undergo lab tests before any food is delivered to your doorstep. So you can rest assured that everything you are consuming is completely free of all chemicals, antibiotics, preservatives and additives. And there’s something for everyone, whether you are a weight watcher, looking to gain a few pounds, a complete carnivore, a hardcore vegetarian or a die-hard vegan. There are new product launches every week and for the first time in this region, you can now even get a loaf of preservative-free bread (white, whole wheat and multigrain).
What’s more, you no longer need to stock up on frozen or canned food when you are hard-pressed for time. FTH’s growing ready-to-cook range offers convenient and quick meal options, with the taste of homemade food. Plus you have an express delivery option of 180 minutes so you no longer have any excuse for ordering unhealthy takeaways.
In addition, if you are part of FTH’s online community, you will be learning many cooking tips and healthy recipes, which will help change your concept of comfort food (hello juicy fruits and colourful veggies!).
You can also purchase some unique combos and food boxes, such as the Green Juice Box, from this health-conscious brand, which are not only great value-for-money but can also be presented as thoughtful gifts of health to your loved ones.
