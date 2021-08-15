Together in spirit and harmony

Paras Shahdadpuri

Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies

My heartiest congratulations to my countrymen on the important milestone of the 75th Independence Day of India.

India has always been a beacon of peace, wisdom and spirituality to the whole world for centuries. Equally, India has been the biggest economic power in the world for many centuries till 300 years ago.

We are climbing up to our glorious past while showing the world how to achieve peace and good health through Yoga. We must shun negativity and focus on positive aspects of our achievements and be responsible participants in our great democracy. Jai Hind.

Kamal Vachani

Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group

India is a shining example of cultural diversity, democratic rights and economic prosperity. We proudly celebrate the achievements of the time gone by and simultaneously look ahead at the many years of growth and prosperity yet to achieve as a country.

Raju Menon

Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon

On the 75th year of our Independence, I wish every Indian a Happy Independence Day! May our tricolour always fly high. Jai Hind!

Mohan Valrani

Managing Director, Al Shirawi Group

As we celebrate 75 glorious years of India's independence, let us remember and be thankful for our innumerable freedom fighters who laid down their lives with one vision to see a free India. Pursuing peace and altruism will make this journey a fulfilling one. Happy Independence Day!

Deepak Babani

Executive Vice Chairman- EROS Group

I congratulate the Government of India and its people on the 75th Anniversary of the Independence Day. In the last 75 years, India withstood various ups and downs.I am confident, with the deep-rooted cultural heritage, the Indian economy has the resilience to bounce back and become the superpower of the future.

Dr Dhananjay Datar

Chairman and MD, Al Adil Group

Today, India has become a world leader in many spheres thanks to the initiatives that are put in place by our visionary leaders. They have taken the country forward by making optimal use of the platform laid down by our freedom fighters. I re-dedicate myself to my nation and urge the youngsters of today’s India to work towards making our country the best in the world. We have the best of resources and it is in our hands to make full use of them.

Adeeb Ahamed

Managing Director, Lulu Financial Group

As citizens of the world’s most youthful and vibrant democracy, I hope that this jubilee year inspires us to reach out for our dreams and aspirations, with the true spirit of humility, love and compassion that India and its people are known for globally.

James Mathew

FCA, CPA (USA)

CEO & Managing Partner

UHY James Chartered Accountants

I wish fellow Indians in the UAE and all around the world, joy that only freedom can offer. May you celebrate India and “Indianness” in everything you choose to do.

Dr P A Ibrahim Haji

Chairman, PACE Education Group

A country with three per cent of global GDP in 1947 has galloped to become the fifth largest economic power in the world. No doubt, India is destined to become the largest or second-largest global powerhouse when we celebrate the 100th year of independence.

Mayur Batra

Founder and Chairman, MBG Corporate Services

I salute the India-UAE relationship - our two countries are not only large trading partners to each other but also engaging friends with shared values and deep old ties.

Pradeep Mishra

Resident Head, LIC

International (UAE)

On the occasion of the 75th Indian Independence Day, I extend the warmest greetings to members of the Indian community in the UAE.

Sharad Bhandari

Managing Partner,

Ardent Advisory and Accounting

On our 75th Independence Day, I feel pride in the evolution of Indian statehood, as seen by the strength of its relations with the world community. I join my fellow citizens in congratulating the leaders of both India and UAE for building and strengthening the ties.