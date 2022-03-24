THINK AUSTRALIA, CHOOSE FBP

FBP International is a well-trusted and respected name when it comes to Australian immigration-related matters

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM

FBP International is known as the ‘Best Australian Migration Settlement Legal Experts’. This claim is validated by a few facts. The company is Australian owned, operated, and managed and was established and operational since 2015 in the UAE. They are the only ones with an in-house Australian Immigration Legal Practitioners in MENA, India and the GCC regions specialising in Australian Immigration Law.

The company has more than 50 years of cumulative experience in the Australian migration settlement field and provides end-to-end assistance in visa and settlement services for Australia. The company also provides Australian qualifications and transcripts to clients across the world. The company has worked with more than 2,000 clients and are based in the UAE, UK, India, and Australia, with expansion plans in the pipeline.

THE FOUNDING TEAM OF FBP INTERNATIONAL

Janine Elizabeth — LLB/LP, Australian Legal Practitioner

Janine Elizabeth is a highly skilled and knowledgeable Australian and Maltese immigration specialist, which enables her to provide a high level of immigration assistance for both countries.

Since 2014, Janine has provided her consultancy services to FBP International and her experience in the migration consultancy area has been invaluable and has resulted in countless migration success stories.

Janine holds a Bachelor of Laws and Legal Practice from Flinders University, South Australia, and completed her practical legal training at a full-service law firm in Adelaide, where she was drawn to Australian Immigration Law. In 2014, Janine was admitted to practice as a Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of South Australia and has been in the migration profession ever since.

Lukasz Wyszynski - LLB/LP, Australian Legal Practitioner

Lukasz Wyszynski is an Australian Legal Practitioner with over a decade of experience in International Trade Law, Australian Immigration Law and Global Investor Visa Law for Europe and Australia.

Lukasz has been with FBP International since 2015 as an in-house Counsel. Having resided and worked both in Europe and Australia, he understands the needs of international business groups as well as local clientele who require immigration services, including advice for business setup and investments.

KNOWLEDGE AND SERVICES

FBP International provides expert handling of complex visa pathways and provides first up access to various legislations, regulations, policies, and forms. It manages various types of visa pathways, like, but not limited to, skilled migration, work permits, family migration, business and investor visas, resident return visas, appeals and reviews, and citizenships.

The company possesses excessive knowledge in case laws and specialises in Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), inclusive of court appeals and representation. FBP International also provides certification of documents and in-house Statutory Declaration and Affidavit services.

VARIED ASSOCIATES OVER THE YEARS

