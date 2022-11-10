The Pursuit Of Happiness

Through its family-overseen boarding houses and all-round curriculum, the institution has been nurturing future leaders and great thinkers for many years

Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 10:45 AM

At St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, we are proud to offer the very best of a traditional English boarding education. For us, the impressive academic results, renowned sporting prowess, and outstanding creative and performing arts are testament to our core principles: aspiration, respect and confidence, all underpinned by Christian values.

We appreciate each student as an individual, seeing potential in everyone, and natural talents just waiting to be discovered and unleashed. We think of ourselves as a family; day students, boarders, teachers, support staff and parents all contribute to the overall strength of St Joseph’s. We trust one another.

Pastoral care is central to everything we do. We take happiness seriously, understanding that happy children and young people have the confidence to perform their best, whether in the exam hall, on stage under a spotlight, facing a delivery at the wicket or pitching for a prefect post.

We also understand that boarders need the extra care that comes with being away from home, sometimes halfway around the world. Our warm, family-overseen boarding houses are home to full, weekly, flexi and occasional boarders, both domestic and international. We value and celebrate their global outlook while helping them settle into life with us on our beautiful and safe campus in Suffolk.

St Joseph’s College, Belstead Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 9DR United Kingdom

admissions@stjos.co.uk/ +44 (0)1473 694576

www.stjos.co.uk