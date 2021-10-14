THE PERFECT DESIGN CURATOR

A design studio that embeds art and technology to create high-end homes

Wanders Werner Falasi (WWFCA), the design studio, is a one-stop solution for those in pursuit of outstanding architectural and engineering design services. Its high-end conceptualisation bears a mark, as it ensures that its output is exceptional. Founded in 2008 by Hannes Wernerand Mansoor Al Falasi,the consultancy for contemporary modern design has come a long way; and today it is a name to be reckoned with for high-end tailor-made private villas and homes.

CEO Hannes Werner takes pride in the fact that his company had the privilege of designing a mosque in Nad Al Sheba, which stands out for its detailed focus design and tranquillity. Likewise, WWFCA has pen-pricked and erected state-of-the-art corporate offices, showrooms, residential complexes, airport lounges and technology facilities. These days its most innovative project is designing pavilions for ten countries at Expo 2020 Dubai. With creativity and professional fineness as its motto, Werner believes in churning out the best. Werner’s valued customers are taken care of from conception to reality.

An articulate and far-sighted chief executive, Werner says, “We have our in-house structural engineers, MEP designers, supervisors and architects, and we provide our clients with comprehensive services.” What makes WWFCA symbolic is that each project boasts a uniqueness of its own in terms of curating design with perfection. With a modest team of 34, they collaborate with specialist partner consultants, while taking care of issues ranging from lighting, landscape to acoustics. They call it “designed in a clean, modern and timeless language”.

Werner hails from Germany and made his way to Dubai in 2004. He is an architect by profession, and brings with him immense experience in the field, having studied in Berlin and Barcelona. The fact that he saw Germany unite with the fall of the Berlin Wall, and was mesmerised with the artistic cajoling of eastern and western flanks, has simply furthered his passion and creativity. This history is reflected in his output, as his talented team delivers in conformity.

Notwithstanding the recession of 2008, Werner went ahead to found his own company. They started with one client and three projects, and then there was no looking back. WWFCA has worked with big names in the UAE such as Emaar and Jumeirah Properties, and delivered wonders. It has its off-shore presence in India, Kenya and Germany, too.

Werner is moreover an intellect at heart and has been teaching at the American University of Sharjah in the College of Art, Architecture and Design, and lecturing at the Northwester University, Doha.

While Werner’s focus is on modern contemporary architecture and design, it has helped WWFCA emerge as a brand entity in the UAE’s niche market for high-end residences. This is why it primarily caters to tailor-made private residences; and has won laurels at the international level.

“From the first sketch to the handing over of the keys, we take care of all requirements. We are not decorators, but rather we create space. We get to know the lifestyle of the family, their preferences and choices. We create a profile of their requirements and then design, accordingly,” Werner remarked with confidence.

Presently, WWFCA is articulating design for around 30 projects at Expo 2020 Dubai including ten participating countries’ pavilions at the expo, such as Spain, Bahrain, Ukraine, Colombia, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Palestine, Egypt, South Africa and Salvador. The firm is, inevitably, recognised as one of the leading consultancies at Expo 2020 Dubai. Hannes terms it as a pleasure, and a milestone on its professional path.

Werner observed that they keep an eye on technological evolutions in an era of 3D, and choose appropriate software by vetting them as per needs. “We are as innovative as possible, in mechanical, civil, electrical and energy saving avenues, and we liaison with contractors for bringing in specific products,” he pointed out. WWFCA is a recipient of several international awards, and has been recognised at large. Its prime credential is the trust, and the inroads it has made in the niche market.

On a humble note, the accomplished chief executive says, “Being true to yourself is the key to success.” He underscores the process of learning, and believes that it is the road to excellence.

“Do what you are best in…because the next generation is smarter,” Werner says on a visionary pitch.

WWFCA is an obvious and irresistible choice for all those who eulogise to design their ultra-modern and futuristic dream homes and workstations.