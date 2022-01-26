The gifted genius

Shivaay Kumar, born to the UAE-based Indian couple, has entered the World book of Records in London, Asia book of Records, and India book of Records

Shivaay Kumar is the youngest star achiever with his skills mastering to read the tough English words at the tender age of four. The UAE-based, Indian origin Kumar family belongs to India. His father moved to the UAE in 2006. Born on 23rd Nov 2016, the little champ has set the record of reading 201 pages of 15 storybooks upside down. Appreciating his talent and the optimal level of curiosity, the children’s edition of World Book of Records, London, certified him with the ‘child prodigy’ on July 3, 2021.

Kumar has also entered India's book of records for reading the maximum number of words in a minute (208 words) and maximum books upside down. The Asia Book of Record has stated that he has read several books in 30 minutes.

To boost his morale and encourage his learning, his father got him more books, and then there was no looking back, and he began building his empire of awareness, knowledge, and wisdom.

Kumar's love and passion for reading were first noted when he was three before he started school. He inherited his love and passion for reading from his mother, who read him books. He developed his reading skills out of his interest in listening to bedtime stories. Speaking about his talent, his parents said that Kumar has a collection of 500 books. “Shivaay’s extraordinary love for books has always amazed us. His bedtime routine mostly included fables for kids. One day we realised that he could read upside down. We encouraged him, and his relentless practise helped him set the world record.”

The kindergartener (KG 1) is a student of JSS international school, Dubai, who is also a scholar in his academics and has scored 100 per cent marks in mathematics and science crest Olympiad and wants to be a Pilot.

Kumar loves reading books because of the colourful pictures. A few of his favourite reads are The Enormous Turnip, Aladdin, and The Magic Porridge Pot. Other than reading, he loves to play football, cricket, and other outdoor games. He is interested in the word search and card games. His favourite subjects are mathematics, English, and science, and he has a deep interest in geography and the solar system. Kumar also has a YouTube channel on educational and fun videos called ‘Little Shivaay’ to encourage other children in the same age group. He also has a hashtag by the name of 'Read with Shivaay”, where he reads books on YouTube. He also loves to paint, dance and sing. When asked about his dislikes, Kumar replied with a smile, “I don’t like eating spinach.” With his inclination towards reading, Kumar is now targetting to set records in Guinness world record.