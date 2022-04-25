Substance with style

The Italian brand has maintained a fine equilibrium between tradition and modernity through its excellent craftsmanship and technological prowess

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 12:13 PM

Symbol of Italian excellence and manufacturing innovation, Floema Group was born in Urbino, in Marche, the region that has always been associated with the identity of shops. The story of Floema is the story of a small workshop that now includes two consolidated brands, Floema Panels, and Floema Cinova, that have been successfully dedicating themselves to the home decor sector for years. An all-Italian design that recalls the values of tradition and rediscovery of wood — the material par excellence of craftsmanship — but at the same time, technological and sensitive to sustainability issues such as the contrast of noise pollution.

In 2021, the Marche-based factory lands at Expo 2020 Dubai as one of the technical partners of the Italy Pavilion with its original solution in the acoustic sector: the Phonotamburato, sound-absorbing panels, entirely made with eco-sustainable materials. The Phonotamburato is born from the deep research and development work of the Group. It is a wooden furniture panel that guarantees acoustic well-being by absorbing internal noise and at the same time isolating it from external ones, with fireproof and heat-insulating properties. The revolutionary technology also provides original personalisation to different environments and products as movable doors, ideal for dividing large spaces and equipable with the sound-absorbing system.

The presence at the Italy Pavilion is only one of the stages of Floema's journey abroad, which began some time ago. The company had already started a close collaboration with the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE a while ago. It has represented the excellent ‘Made in Italy’ products in the sector by participating in the Downtown Design, the most important fair in the Middle East that took place in Dubai, from November 8-12, 2021.

To consolidate its inclusion in the market region, the group is now opening its first showroom in Dubai, where the factory intends to propose the best quality through its innovative solutions and internationally certified products. On February 22, the new showroom hosted B2B trade meetings and business development, while an institutional meeting was held on February 23 at the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE.

And that is not all. A workshop will soon be held within the schedule of the Marche Region at the Italy Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai and a seminar on interior architecture with HCOMM is also being held on February 25 at Centro Al Fajer, Dubai.

Whether in Italy or abroad, the factory keeps reflecting the approach of Mirco Pierucci, the CEO of Floema Group, which is to ‘Go back to go forward’ by combining well-being, aesthetics, and quality, always respecting and protecting our origins and Italian excellence.