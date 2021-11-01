Spread the Light of Health and Well-being

Pamper yourself this Diwali with health and wellness centric gifts

Diwali is a festival of lights that symbolises inner enlightenment and new beginnings. The glitter of lights, ambrosial sweets, the electric feeling of meeting loved ones and of course, the excitement of exchanging gifts and so much more is what makes the festival of Diwali the happiest and one of the most cheerful festivals across the globe! This Diwali, let’s make it more than the usual festive affair, this year let’s set our priorities right and begin a new journey of wellbeing by discovering our inner strengths. It’s ok to take some time off !

First, let’s put self-care at the top of the list of priorities. According to a survey conducted last year, more than one-third people across the globe reported physical and mental side effects of stress. Such side effects over time if unmanaged, can lead to negative health effects such as headaches, increased risk of cardiac disease, obesity and depression.

It’s always good to regularly remind yourself to be kind and gentle to oneself and our loved ones by keeping health a priority. The pandemic has affected everyone in some form or another, either mentally or physically, hence it is more important than ever to take a step back and relax.

Another good way of self-care is practicing mindfulness regularly. Today, wearables are playing a very important role in shaping the health and wellbeing of people. With a mission to empower and inspire you to live a healthier and more active life, Fitbit has been a leading brand in the wearables industry. We have come across some of the most advanced smartwatches and fitness trackers that go beyond tracking your steps. Features such as stress management, mindfulness tools, measuring your skin temperatures and your sleep scores on wearables enables us to keep a track of our overall health.

Fitbit recently partnered with Deepak Chopra, MD, pioneer of integrative medicine and founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global to launch Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method, an exclusive wellness collection created and curated for Fitbit Premium members to make a mindfulness practice, designed to help you improve your mental wellbeing as an important part of your overall health, featuring audio and video sessions led by Chopra on impactful, relevant themes like mindfulness, sleep, stress management, mental wellness and the mind-body connection. Through Fitbit Premium, you also get access to Calm, the most popular service designed to help with sleep, meditation, and relaxation.

Let’s get your gifts sorted

With the shift in priorities this year, there’s no greater priority than your health, and the health of those you care about. So, get in the holiday spirit by giving what matters to those that matter most—the priceless gift of good health such as an advanced wearable device. This year we have dedicated our festive gift guide around some of the advanced wearables you can find in the market. Whether you’re shopping for the fitness enthusiast in your life, or looking for affordable options to help your loved ones improve their overall health and wellbeing, we’ve got you covered.

Fitbit Charge 5 - Dh799: To help you better manage health, Fitbit Charge 5 is our top choice this year. It is the most advanced health and fitness tracker available in the market and the first tracker that is equipped with an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which can measure your body's response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on your fingers. Along with this device Fitbit also announced a new feature - Daily Readiness Score, that will be coming soon for Fitbit Premium users. Daily Readiness Score will reveal each day if you are ready to workout or should focus on recovery. With its thinner and sleek design, built-in GPS, bright colour touchscreen and upto 7 seven days of battery life, it will help you stay active and even remind you to step back and relax so you can prioritise your health when it is needed the most.

Fitbit Sense – Dh1,399: Sense is another great innovation by Fitbit. It is the most advanced health smartwatch packed with smarter choices enabling robust experiences with on-wrist calling, choice of voice assistant and advanced notifications on a bigger screen helping you easily connect with your family and friends with just a touch or on the command of your voice. In addition, it is also equipped with an EDA sensor so one can build a relaxation routine. In fact, a recent study also stated that 70 per cent of the Fitbit Sense users reported reduced heart rate during a two-minute EDA Scan session, showing these tools can help reduce stress. With access to thousands of apps and clockfaces on Sense, including the official clockface for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021, you will add fun, motivation and aspiration in your loved one’s life to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Fitbit Luxe - Dh699

Last but not least, Fitbit Luxe, beautiful looking fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker recently launched can be another great option to gift if you want to impress your loved ones with a chic bracelet designed device that can not only be flaunted for its beauty but also encourages to follow a holistic approach to achieve health and wellness goals. Luxe is equipped with a heart rate sensor, oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, water-resistance and basic syncing with your phone making it a great option for those looking for a simple no-frills tracker that also helps them stand out from the crowd.

Fitbit Ace 3 - Dh349: For the ones who keep us on our toes, we recommend Fitbit Ace 3. Make health and wellness a family affair with the Ace 3. Snug fitting, swim proof (up to 50m), and featuring fun clock faces, this activity tracker is sure to have all the kids jumping for joy.

Another great deal about gifting a Fitbit Charge 5, Fitbit Sense or a Fitbit Luxe this festive season is that your loved ones would also get access to a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership included for new and returning users of Fitbit Premium.

Need more inspiration?

The Dubai Fitness Challenge has just kicked off last weekend and it’s still not too late to register and find your strength with Fitbit. Fitbit is once again present at Kite Beach Fitness Village for the duration of the challenge. The popular rebounder area will once again be in place, where participants can achieve their daily 30-minute activity goal by joining a fun and socially distanced trampoline class. Fitbit will also be organising a Climb Together challenge at the village, during which participants will be challenged to a 120-sec stair-climbing workout.

This festive season let’s try to give a gift that keeps on giving. This curated gift list is made with a thought to encourage you and your loved ones to redefine your routines and prioritize your health starting with the auspicious occasion of Diwali and this New Year.