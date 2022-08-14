SPIRIT OF PROGRESS

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

August 14, Pakistan Independence Day is the nation’s most beloved national holiday with millions of Pakistanis across the globe coming together to mark the anniversary of the birth of our nation. Pakistan celebrates its freedom with a message of peace and tolerance to the entire world. I would like to extend my wishes to all Pakistanis across the globe, on the occasion 76th Pakistan Independence Day. I encourage all Pakistanis to appreciate our beautiful country, its rich heritage and abundant resources. The UAE has been my for more than 45 years, however, I still share a great bond with Pakistan. Our group company, Champion Neon is actively involved with all major social entities across the UAE and I am proud of our strong associations with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), Pakistan Professionals Wing (PPW), and others. We are privileged to be a part of their activities and actively support them.

Shoaib Merchant, Director, Champion Group

At Champion, we provide cutting-edge visual communication solutions across the UAE, dominating the market for high impact signage and graphic products across all industries. Innovation, customer service and the highest quality standards have been the cornerstones of our success for over 30 successful years. Our specialised divisions of Signage, Graphics, Branding, and Outdoor Media enable us to offer turn-key solutions for our growing client base. We have improved our service offerings and capabilities by our newly launched UV-printing facility and are soon launching 3D-printing services as well. Our valued clients include numerous Pakistani brands and Pakistani-owned organisations. We are constantly investing in fleet, manpower and the latest equipment to cater to the growing demand. Elevate your brand with the Champion!

Shazil Merchant, Digital Innovator, Champion Digital

Champion Digital strives to provide the most innovative digital advertising and interactive solutions to clients across various industries in the UAE. With a core focus on service and quality, we offer a wide range of dynamic solutions such as high resolution indoor/outdoor LED screens, flexible and transparent LED screens, Digital Signage LCD displays, Interactive touch kiosks and rental solutions for events/exhibitions. Recent trends indicate that our clients across a wide range of industries are now actively incorporating digital signage solutions across the region. The latest addition to our offerings include robotic solutions that allow clients to promote their brands and provide service and product delivery to clients in style! Let your brand be seen — digitally.

HEMANI GROUP

To say that Hemani Group is now one of the leading manufacturers of natural and herbal products would be an understatement, especially when one considers the achievements of the dynamic personality of the CEO Mustafa Hemani. Joining the business in the year 1986, his vision and entrepreneurship has made Hemani one of the largest Pakistani brand, renowned internationally with over 1,500 products in more than 83 countries worldwide. The success has not gone unnoticed. Hemani has been presented a gold medal for the ‘Businessman of the Year’ by the President of Pakistan in 2019. The brand has won multiple awards in a row over a period of several years, like ‘The Best Exporter’ and ‘The Brand of the Year’.

MIH GROUP

Mian Mohammad Umar Ibrahim,Chairman, M I H Group

To embark on a journey of progress one requires adaptability, vision, and foresight. We endeavor to expand our presence in multiple segments of building materials across the region with an emphasis on expanding and improving our supply network. It pleases us to share with you our success and synergy, which we’ve’ gained along the 40 years of serving the construction industry. MIH Building Materials will remain an active participant in the GCC and will find new markets to explore. We feel fortunate and honoured to be operating in the world’s most vibrant economy with an abundance of opportunities. We would also like to congratulate our nation on a Happy Independence Day. Thank you and God Bless this nation.

NOKAAF AUDITORS

NOKAAF Auditors is a Ministry of Economy, UAE approved audit firm and an independent member of Daxin Global, an international accounting network, providing world class services in the areas of audit, tax and business advisory. As per the March 2022 ranking of International Accounting Bulletin, Daxin Global has a total revenue of $492 million, with a staff strength of approximately 5,000 employees. Furthermore, it has been ranked as the 16th largest consulting firm in the world, 18th largest auditing business network, and the 23rd largest accounting network organisation. With the extended global reach thorugh Daxin Global, NOKAAF Auditors is able to provide services to our clients, both locally and internationally with relevant and suitable advice in the areas of audit, tax and business advisory. NOKAAF aspires to become the market leader in the MENA region by providing all valueadded services for businesses to innovate and create a model that enriches complete compliance, maximum profitability and sustainability.

STAR PAPER MILL

Star Paper Mill is a new and modern tissue paper manufacturing mill set up in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD). It is a first-of-its-kind project in the GCC that uses the latest technology from world-renowned machine manufacturers. Star Paper Mill produces about 40,000 tonnes of high quality virgin tissue paper per year. It also produces different grades of supreme quality paper, ranging from 12.5 to 38 GSM in the form of jumbo tissue rolls for onward supply to converting units. The company offers a wide range of products such as hygienic tissues in single, two, three and four-ply that are suitable for facial, napkin, toilet, kitchen, sanitary purposes, etc.