SOGHAAT Culinary Tales From Lahore To Dubai

Prepare yourself to immerse in a story rich with the captivating flavours of Pakistani food

Ali Haider, founder of Soghaat

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:12 PM

One thing that every expatriate of ‘desi’ origin, living anywhere around the globe, would certainly long for is the taste of ‘ghar ka khana’ or as translated in English, home-cooked food. Even if they manage to find similar dishes in their current location, the flavour and quality often fail to match up.

However, foodies, like myself, who are residing in Dubai and find themselves yearning for an authentic Pakistani Lahori Breakfast — known as ‘nashta’ in Urdu – there’s no need to be concerned. You need not embark on lengthy journeys or expend a significant amount on airfare. Soghaat Sweets Bakers and Restaurants has come to the rescue to satisfy your cravings. In an engaging conversation with the founder, Ali Haider, I delved into a delectable dialogue that left me salivating.

Professionally and academically established as a commercial pilot within a private company, Haider’s enduring passion has always been rooted in the food and beverage industry. Embarking on this flavourful journey in 2014 within Canada as a confectionery and bakery establishment, Haider takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reflecting on his initial intent – to offer the authentic taste of Pakistan to Pakistani expatriates residing abroad. Sharing his pathway into this delightful profession, Haider recounts, “The Pakistani community in Canada consistently expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of genuine flavours and cuisine, considering the substantial number of Pakistanis settled there. When discussing the preferences of individuals from Asian backgrounds — be it Pakistani, Indian, or Bangladeshi — there’s an inherent craving for sweets.”

“Moreover, whenever someone was travelling from their homeland, their utmost desire was to bring back a box of traditional sweets from Pakistan. Looking at this, we decided to establish a sweets and bakery shop, aiming to replicate the cherished flavours of Pakistani sweets in Canada.”

Commencing its journey in Canada with a presence in two locations, Haider unveils a trajectory that, propelled by the resounding success among Canadian expatriates, prompted him to chart a course for the Middle East, specifically Qatar, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Haider’s remarkable journey to take exceptional flavours of Pakistan globally culminated in the establishment of Soghaat Sweets Bakers and Restaurants in Qatar, strategically positioned across three distinct localities. In addition to presenting an array of sweets, confections, and bakery delights, Haider extended his enterprise to encompass a chain of restaurants.

With an eye toward deeper penetration within the Middle East market, Haider elucidates the reason to expand the restaurant chain into the UAE. “In April 2023, our expedition unfolded in Dubai. Given Dubai’s role as a cultural melting pot and the significant population of Asian expatriates residing in the UAE, our aspiration to establish a branch here had always been a paramount goal. Thus, upon setting foot in Dubai, we envisioned our inaugural outlet to be of grand stature, leading us to choose Jumeirah 1, an area recognised as Food Street.”

Witnessing an overwhelmingly positive response from patrons over the span of a few months, Haider outlines his imminent expansion plans. “We plan to extend our footprint, ensuring accessibility to individuals across every corner of Dubai. Our current roadmap entails the establishment of outlets in seven distinct locations, encompassing areas such as Al Barsha and Al Nahda. Furthermore, we are in the advanced stages of planning expansion into Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Sharjah.”

FROM LAHORE TO DUBAI: FLAVOURS OF HOME

Haider’s passion lies not only in expanding his business but also in elevating the prominence of Pakistan’s flavours on the global culinary stage. When asked about what sets Soghaat apart, especially in the UAE where numerous Pakistani-origin restaurants thrive, Haider emphasised his commitment to freshness. “I place great emphasis on both taste and hygiene. I’m dedicated to delivering superior quality, which is why all our preparations are made fresh. For instance, if a customer comes in and orders our renowned chicken karahi, mutton karahi, or even a barbecue platter, we inform them of a 30-minute buffer time for preparation. We firmly believe in crafting dishes from scratch, and you could call that our USP.”

With a focus on preserving the genuine taste, Haider revealed that all his chefs and bakers hail from Pakistan. “We were unwilling to compromise on our taste, so we assembled a culinary team of bakers and chefs directly from Pakistan, while also ensuring the quality of our ingredients. Our ingredients are always fresh; for instance, the sweets we create here are crafted from fresh milk, eschewing condensed or powdered alternatives.” He further elaborated, “If you have a fondness for Lahori Breakfast, our Halwa Puri and Chana are must-tries. We’ve taken into account even the minutest details of what we offer.”

