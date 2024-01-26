Shaping the Minds of Tomorrow

Dr. Manimekalai Mohan

SSVM Group of Institutions, at Mettupalayam and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, has consistently established a standard of excellence in education over the years. Nestled in serene surroundings with lush greenery, the leading institution offers a range of curricula, including CBSE, Cambridge International, IBDP & IBCP, Matriculation (Tamil Nadu State Board), and NIOS, catering to over 10,000 students from across the nation and around the world. With a history spanning several decades, SSVM has consistently evolved its approach, placing a premium on a balanced education that goes beyond textbooks, aiming to shape students into responsible global citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to society. The institution actively fosters curiosity, reflection, thoughtfulness, and decisiveness among students, promoting a progressive learning journey.

Excerpts from the interview:

Briefly provide an overview of SSVM Institutions - history, mission, and core values?

The inception of SSVM's remarkable journey dates back to 1998 when we inaugurated the Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Play School, initially accommodating 25 children on a rented campus. This modest beginning laid the foundation for the subsequent establishment of the SSVM Residential School in Mettupalayam. The residential school, designed to accommodate students from diverse backgrounds, is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment fostering academic, physical, and character development. Over the years, SSVM has undergone a transformative evolution, blossoming into a network of 10 distinguished schools across Mettupalayam and Coimbatore. This network offers a diverse array of curricula, academic programmes, and services tailored to children of all ages, ranging from early infancy at 6 months to 18 years.

At SSVM, we offer multiple curricula, including CBSE, Matriculation (Tamil Nadu State Board), NIOS (Open Schooling), JEE & NEET (Coaching Institute), International Programmes such as Cambridge Early years to IGCSE, International Baccalaureate (IBDP & IBCP).

What sets SSVM Institutions apart from other educational institutions in India?

We distinguish ourselves through an unwavering commitment to innovation in education. The institution's holistic approach, seamlessly integrating academic and extracurricular facets, sets it apart. SSVM recognises the dynamic nature of the world and adapts its methods, incorporating technology and fostering a learner-centric environment. This commitment to flexibility and adaptability ensures that students not only acquire knowledge but also develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills essential for success in the ever-evolving landscape.

How does SSVM Institutions ensure academic excellence and a well-rounded education for its students?

At SSVM Institutions, academic excellence is not merely a goal but a core value embedded in its educational philosophy. We achieve this through a rigorous curriculum, expert faculty, strong value system and cutting-edge facilities. Our Residential and Day Campuses promote an immersive learning environment where students are encouraged to question, explore, collaborate and apply knowledge in practical scenarios.

Can you share some notable achievements or success stories of SSVM students in academics or extracurricular activities?

We take pride in a multitude of success stories where SSVM students have excelled both academically and in extracurricular pursuits. These achievements underscore the effectiveness of the institution's holistic approach to education. Many SSVM students have secured top ranks in national and international competitions, showcasing not only their academic prowess but also their ability to apply knowledge creatively.

How does SSVM Institutions prepare students to compete on a global scale and understand international perspectives?

SSVM Institutions are dedicated to preparing students for excellence on a global scale by imparting a broader worldview. Through exchange programmes, collaborations with international institutions, and a curriculum designed to instil global awareness, the institution ensures that students develop a nuanced understanding of diverse perspectives. SSVM believes in equipping students not only with academic knowledge but also with the skills and cultural sensitivity necessary to navigate an interconnected world successfully.

Can you share any upcoming projects or initiatives that SSVM Institutions is planning to implement in the near future?

SSVM Institutions spearhead educational innovation with upcoming projects designed to elevate the learning experience. A notable initiative is the Ruh Early Years at Race Course, Coimbatore, inaugurated in 2023. This premium pre-school caters to children aged 6 months to 6 years, offering a distinctive blend of leading educational approaches. The Ruh Continuum at Singanallur is a K-12 International School, encompassing Cambridge, IBDP, and IBCP programmes, ensuring a comprehensive learning journey. In 2024, the launch of Ruh Continuum Primary Campus at Race Course introduces the International Primary Program. Furthermore, SSVM Kids Casa in Saibaba Colony, established in 2023, delivers a unique kindergarten experience for 3 to 6-year-olds. The 2024 launches of SSVM Kids Casa in Mettupalayam and on the Mettupalayam Road expand opportunities for young learners up to Grade 5.

How does SSVM Institutions envision the future of education in India and its role in shaping it?

SSVM Institutions envision a future in education that aligns with technological advancements, fosters creativity, and social responsibility that adapts to changing global dynamics. The institution aims to be a trailblazer in shaping this future by continuing to innovate and collaborate. SSVM sees education not just as a means to secure a career but as a lifelong journey of personal and societal betterment.

Finally, my words of wisdom..

I strongly advocate for the integration of human values alongside knowledge. My vision for students extends beyond conquering academic challenges; it encompasses critical thinking, ethical action, and positive contributions to society. I urge students to perceive education not merely as a pursuit of knowledge but as a transformative journey, cultivating in them a profound sense of purpose and responsibility. My parting words of wisdom embody the core of SSVM's mission – to shape individuals who not only excel in their careers but also actively contribute to the betterment of the world. These individuals will carry with them the enduring values of integrity, compassion, and a commitment to lifelong learning instilled by our institution.

