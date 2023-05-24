Shaping Global Leaders

Partnering with leading international universities for excellence and innovation Westford University College is providing quality education since 2008

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 10:48 AM

Westford University College, a renowned transnational educational institution established in the UAE in 2008, has earned a stellar reputation as a trusted partner of leading international universities. With two branches located in Sharjah, the prestigious college offers a wide range of foundation, postgraduate, undergraduate, doctorate, and vocational programs that hold significant value and credibility worldwide. Through its integrated alliance with over 12 universities and educational bodies from the UK, Europe, the USA, and other countries, Westford provides access to 80+ programs, establishing itself as a pioneer in fostering continuous growth and fulfilling education for young graduates and executive professionals. Abertay University. Scotland; UCAM, Spain; Liverpool John Moores University, UK; Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK; are a few of Westford’s strategic partners.

Westford University College is a pioneer in fostering continuous growth of fulfilling education for young graduates and executive professionals. Aligning with industry best practices, the college has launched courses with specialisation at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Westford offers unique bachelor's programmes in partnership with leading UK universities such as Liverpool John Moores University(LJMU), Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU), University of Gloucestershire, and Abertay University of the United Kingdom.

All courses offered through these partnerships are one-of-a-kind, such as the BSc (Hons) in Business with Finance, Digital Marketing, and International Business and Business Management offered in collaboration with LJMU and CCCU, are divided into two parts, allowing students to receive a Higher National Diploma in Business from the well-known Pearson, UK, before completing their BSc (Hons) Top-up degree. Learners get the opportunity to collaborate alongside experienced academics on cutting-edge research projects, earning significant experience and contributing to the progress of knowledge in their field.

Abertay University's BSc (Hons) in Business with a speciality in Business Analytics is a three-year degree that seeks to provide learners with the necessary skill set to compete in the fast-paced global market while also strengthening their understanding of management and analytics. The BSc (Hons) in Accounting and Finance, delivered in collaboration with the University of Gloucestershire, permits students to receive eight module exemptions towards the ACCA degree. An ACCA course can often take up to five years to complete; however, by studying for our BA in Accounting and Finance degree, students can finish both programmes in four years.

Westford also provides students with the choice among courses in fashion, sports, computing, and psychology. Westford believes that its students are its brands, and it assures that students will develop valuable skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and leadership necessary for success in today's global market. Students will have the chance to enhance their knowledge and abilities through hands-on projects, internships, and networking events with the help of experienced instructors and industry experts.

"At Westford University College, we believe that classroom education alone is insufficient to cultivate true leaders. We prioritise our students' development by exposing them to industry experts and C-suite leaders. Our teaching technique is designed for a broad student group, ranging in age from 15 to professionals in their 40s and above. We strive to prepare students to be employable and scalable in their professions by offering a diverse choice of courses. Through various initiatives like We Connect and We Talk, we connect students with business leaders, fostering engagement and learning. Through the Westford Mentorship Programme, we provide students with a platform to develop their leadership and mentoring skills. Additionally, the Westford Youth Business Leadership Program provides a unique opportunity for youth worldwide to connect and learn from leaders in various domains." — Hanil Das, CEO, Westford University College.

Student Testimonial

Westford offered an engaging and encouraging environment through its varied initiatives and excursions. It has been a great learning experience that has helped me discover skills such as better communication, leadership, teamwork, constantly working and improving myself, and more. Being among peers from diverse backgrounds introduced me to new ideas and points of view, which benefited my development. — Sachitra Rowlo, BSc (Hons) in Business Management, CCCU, UK.