Revolutionising Higher Education

India's prestigious university prepares future leaders and entrepreneurs of the world

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 4:57 PM

Presidency University is a private university, set across a sprawling campus of 70 acres in Bengaluru, the IT capital and start-up hub of India. With a lush green spread and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the campus ensures an active and vibrant student life.

The university presently comprises of the School of Engineering, School of Management, School of Law, School of Design, School of Commerce, School of Information Science and School of Media Studies.

The university offers various highly specialised, industry-oriented, skill-enhancing programmes, which are employability-centric. The undergraduate and post-graduate programmes, structured on the foundation of Outcome Based Education [OBE] and a choice-based-credit-system driven regime, equip Presidency students with the right mix of well-structured deep knowledge and industry-ready skills, backed by relevant aptitude to excel in their career.

The university also acts as a one-stop-shop for higher education, culminating its programme portfolio with the Ph.D programme, which is both academic and research oriented. Guided by highly accomplished teaching fraternity with a research-inclination, the Ph.D programme is offered both as full-time with fellowship and part-time with scholarships across a wide array of domain-disciplines.

The curriculum and pedagogy used are contemporary and integrated with two tranches of industrial internship programme. The Engineering and Management students undertake six months of internship, spread over a two-month internship mid-term and a four-month tenure in the last semester. For Law students, a one-month internship every semester culminates with four-months exposure in the last semester.

Currently, Presidency University has nearly 14,000 students on its rolls taught by nearly 500 highly qualified faculty and subject matter experts, drawn from premier institutions across the country. The university is led by a strongly motivated, highly qualified and professional team with the right blend of academic and administrative competence and expertise.

The School of Engineering offers a wide range of undergraduate [B. Tech.] and post-graduate [M.Tech.] programmes across disciplines ranging from Computer Sciences, Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Civil and Petroleum Engineering etc.. The School of Engineering at Presidency University has endeavoured to ensure that its curriculum is industry-needs compliant, highly futuristic in approach and employability-assured.

Aligning with Industry 4.0, Presidency University 4.0 aligned schools offer industry-led curriculum with strong roots in industry-academia partnership. Relevant domain courses on applications of Analytics, Data Science, IoT, AI and ML, Cybersecurity, Blockchain and other technologies, with strong foundations in the core areas of engineering, will provide excellent learning opportunities for the students. The curriculum also embeds the experiential and skill-based learning to inculcate analytical and critical thinking ability, design thinking, and, develop practical perspectives as well as entrepreneurial talent.

Presidency University has established a Center of Excellence in association with Capgemini, Centre for Research, Innovation and Incubation, Office of International Affairs and International Languages and Centre for Career Guidance , which creates opportunities for students in the areas of research, internship — fully/partially funded, student exchange programmes, one semester abroad and dual degree programmes such as BTech + MS in five years. Students have been given the opportunity to learn French, German, Mandarin and Japanese on campus as part of their endeavour to place students at globally reputed firms.

The university has tie-ups with prominent foreign universities such as Drexel University, University of Texas – Arlington, University of Wisconsin – Lacrosse, Colorado School of Mines (CS Mines), Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Essex, La Trobe University, Ming Chi University Technology (MCUT), Raman Llull University and POLIMI School of Management.

The Learning, Training and Development Department and the Career Services and Industry Connect Departments create a platform for a strong corporate partnership to understand relevant skill requirements from fresh graduates. Students have been placed across all verticals in top corporate houses such as Capgemini, TCS, Deloitte, Tech Mahindra, KPMG, EY, Federal Bank, Shell etc.

With student enrolments growing exponentially across all disciplines such as Management, Law, Design and Media Studies, Presidency University, Bengaluru has created a prominent and unique positioning for itself in the IT capital as well as across the country.