Reserve seat at five-star university

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus is accepting applications with predicted grades and aspiring students can take a safe and secure campus tour at its Open House

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus has announced that it is open to accept registrations for its undergraduate programmes based on the predicted grades, internal assessments, or pre-board results of students. The decision was taken to support the prospective students in these times of uncertainty.

MAHE Dubai is conducting a safe and secure on-campus Open House on Friday, May 21, to help prospects make an informed decision about their career ahead. It is a good opportunity for prospects and parents to meet the Admissions Counsellors, know about the programmes offered, the eligibility criteria, the admission process, as well as the scholarships.

MAHE Dubai is following all the necessary guidelines to ensure that the campus tours are conducted in a safe and socially distant environment. Temperature checks upon entry, issuance of hand gloves, and readily available sanitisers are a few of the many preventive measures taken. Meetings with the Admissions Counsellor and faculty are conducted in a socially distanced manner. The meeting areas are sanitised after every meeting, while the common areas are also periodically disinfected. Campus tours are also being conducted exclusively for one family at a time.

Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai, said: "We understand that there is a sense of uncertainty among the students with regards to their higher studies due to the difficult times. However, we assure students that we are there with them at every step to help them make an informed decision. We have also made the application process flexible to suit the students.





Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai

Dr Jason added, "Students can visit us on campus on May 21 and register with us to block their seats based on their predicted grades, internal assessments, or pre-board results. We are following all the necessary guidelines to ensure that campus tours are conducted in a safe environment. I am also happy to inform that all our staff members have been vaccinated."

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus is a five-star rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020, with the highest overall rating score of 836. It is also a proud recipient of the 'Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for Outstanding Support for Students'. It offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the streams of Arts and Humanities, Business, Design and Architecture, Engineering and IT, Life Sciences, and Media And Communication.