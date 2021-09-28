Redefining immigration

How a second passport can secure your future

Investors have become more compelled, in the post-pandemic world, to understand that sustainable success requires a secure and strategic ‘Plan B’. Business people from countries such as Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Nigeria continue to experience difficulty travelling due to limited visa-free access to other countries. These restrictions prevent investors from seizing better opportunities abroad, especially in the UK and EU Schengen Area.

RIF Trust is among the few fully licensed government-approved agents in the UAE helping clients find the best tailor-made second citizenship or residency by investment solutions.

In the last decade, RIF Trust has successfully assisted thousands of clients and their families secure a better future through obtaining a second passport. There are many benefits of having a second passport, including greater mobility through visa-free travel to over 140 countries coupled with more business and employment opportunities available for clients and their families.

Moreover, a second citizenship by investment offers children access to the most prominent schools and universities abroad, and their parents have access to the leading healthcare facilities in the world.

With more than 17 offices and 80 team members globally, RIF Trust have the global reach and local expertise to support those willing to explore the best solutions to become global citizens.

“Acquiring a second passport has never been easier. Clients can apply for and receive their new citizenship from the comfort of their own homes without travelling abroad. We will guide them step-by-step from the moment they approach us to the moment their new passport is delivered to their doorsteps.”

David Regueiro, Chief Operating Officer

RIF Trust

Client Testimonial

“I reached out to RIF Trust to help guide me through citizenship by investment. The team member I dealt with was amazing at getting all the information I needed to make the process go smoothly. The team worked around the clock, helping me with translations for required documents and were willing to help outside of regular office hours to ensure I submitted all my documents on time. My experience with RIF Trust has been great, and I would recommend them. My passport came on time. The team was extremely helpful and cooperative. Great experience overall.” — Rukhsana, 2021.

What are the benefits of second citizenship?

Second citizenship is the ultimate modern insurance policy for any family. For a little as $100,000, dual citizenship by investment allows for greater mobility with visa-free travel to over 140 countries, including the UK and EU Schengen. Moreover, it ensures families have access to the top business, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities abroad.

Do you see an increasing trend in the Global citizenship space? Can you elaborate?

As travel restrictions are gradually lifted, we expect sustainable growth in the demand for citizenship by investment as families prioritize global mobility, personal health, safety and security. Moreover, we hope governments worldwide will be putting greater emphasis on supporting programmes that attract foreign direct investment.

The St Kitts and Nevis Programme has been one of the most successful citizenship by investment programmes in 2021. Starting from $150,000, the programme provides two clear options to obtain St Kitts and Nevis citizenship for a family of four. The first is a government donation to the Sustainable Growth Fund and the second option is purchasing a property in a government-approved real estate project.

Has Covid-19 impacted this industry in any way?

Since the pandemic started, there has been a significant spike in demand for residency and citizenship by investment. The pandemic gave potential applicants the drive and time to determine the best Plan B for their business and families. This has led to unprecedented growth in the investment migration industry, which is estimated to be worth more than $21.4 billion worldwide.

Anything else you would like to add?

RIF Trust is proud to be one of the very few fully licensed government-approved agents globally for all the citizenship and residency by investment programmes we offer. We operate offices in more than 17 countries and have over 80 team members globally.

Our global presence helps ensure that each application is processed smoothly and handled by a local point of contact. We also provide our clients with post-citizenship services through the ‘RIF Club’, including obtaining a driver’s license and National ID, passport renewal, adding additional dependents to an application, and assistance with opening bank accounts and company formation.

