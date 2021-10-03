Reaping opportunities through diversity
Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities is confident that Uganda's landscape is ripe in opportunities
Uganda’s lowest point is 650 metres above sea level while the highest point is 5,109 metres above sea level. This makes it a hub for flora and fauna, which are akin to excellent agriculture and tourism.
We have a diversity of products; aquatic like Lake Victoria the second largest fresh water lake in the world and the River Nile the longest river in the world whose source is Jinja, Uganda.
We also have physical tourist attractions like Mount Rwenzori that sits astride the equator and is snow-capped. We have Savannah plains teeming with wild life. You can see the Big Seven (rhino, elephant, lion, buffalo, leopard, chimpanzees and mountain gorillas) in Uganda and many bird species 1,085 species recorded to date.
Uganda is endowed with a rich culture based on the 56 nationalities that are sometimes very different in language and customs.
Because of its central location in centre of Africa, Uganda is a vibrant country for MICE (Meetings, Incentive travel, Conferences and Events) tourism. It is also known for creating gold Olympics gold medalists in the field of athletics and has produced celebrates athletes like John John Akii Bua, Joshua Cheptegei and Kiprotich amongst others.
Uganda is a centre of excellence in higher learning, medicine, research, crop production, and mining as well as an oil hub in the region.
The tourism sector has abundant investment opportunities spread across various channels such as marine vessels for leisure tours, tour operations, convention centres and shopping malls, and in leisure parks. Opportunities are also in abundance in high-end hotels, safari lodges, resort islands and casinos on Lake Victoria. Uganda has 89 virgin islands waiting for development.
The development of the crafts and souvenir sector especially gemstones from the Kidepo region further offer a lucrative market for investments. Additionally, opportunities are also present in agro-tourism and cultural tourism.
Uganda is a land of opportunity with a conducive investment climate. Come and explore and invest in the Pearl of Africa.
TOM R. BUTIME (MP)
Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
