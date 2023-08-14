Qarshi: A Legacy of Excellence in Natural and Herbal Medicine

The sentiment that ‘home is where the heart resides’ holds unequivocally true. Irrespective of one’s extensive travels and worldly experiences, the concept of the home retains its unique place as an emotional anchor. Qarshi, the renowned natural and herbal medicine brand, has remarkably encapsulated this profound essence of home, invoking nostalgia, introspection, and a yearning for life’s finer aspects.

Embark on a journey into the captivating world of Qarshi, where the unparalleled quality symphony harmoniously blends with consumers’ discerning preferences. Across several decades, Qarshi has consistently surged ahead of its competitors, crafting an array of natural products that effortlessly redefine the notion of excellence. Every Qarshi product is meticulously shaped and thoughtfully designed, a tangible testament to the unwavering commitment to meet and surpass consumer expectations.

Emerging as the quintessence of herbal and natural excellence, Qarshi has etched an indelible legacy in the annals of holistic wellness. Through the years, Qarshi has carved out a distinctive niche in the market, evolving into a pioneering force in Pakistan’s herbal and natural products sector. This remarkable legacy has transcended national borders, with Qarshi exporting its products to numerous countries across the globe. The company’s unrelenting dedication to quality and authenticity has garnered an extensive following in 33 countries, elevating Qarshi to a trusted and revered brand internationally.

In 1968, Iqbal Ahmed Qarshi laid the company’s foundation with a background in Chemical Engineering and an innate affinity for herbal medicine. Driven by the wisdom of herbal remedies, he embarked on a mission to share the benefits of natural healing with the world. Expanding its horizons in 1988, Qarshi transformed into Qarshi Industries Pvt Ltd, establishing a cutting-edge facility sprawling across 85 acres near Islamabad. This transformation marked a crucial milestone, blending modernity with tradition and propelling Qarshi towards progress while preserving its core values.

The bedrock of Qarshi’s achievements lies in its unwavering dedication to its mission: Pakistan Ki Taraqi (Advancement of Pakistan), Ummah Ki Sarbulandi (Advancement of the Muslim Community), and Insaniyat Ki Bhalai (Betterment of Humanity). These values underpin Qarshi’s identity, aspiring to create an enduring legacy that inspires generations.

Additionally, Qarshi’s culture embodies ownership, cleanliness, co-opetition, and productive hard work, fostering a positive environment for future leaders. Upholding personal and Islamic values, Qarshi’s workplace values, such as Nake Niyati (Good Intentions), Justice, Self-Respect, and Positive Thinking, bolster a virtuous work ethos.

Qarshi’s product portfolio includes its iconic Qarshi Jam e Shirin, which debuted in 1984. Since its inception, this product has garnered immense popularity and widespread acclaim. Its unwavering success lies in Qarshi’s relentless commitment to uncompromising quality and a perfected recipe, making it a beloved choice across all age groups. Continuing this legacy of creating delectable and health-enhancing products, Qarshi introduced Qarshi Johar Joshanda in 1971. This pioneering creation revolutionised traditional herbal remedies, serving as Pakistan’s inaugural instant Joshanda. The blend, expertly crafted by Qarshi’s Research and Development division, harnesses cutting-edge technology, presenting the blend in a convenient granule form that resonates with customer convenience. The unparalleled quality of this product, coupled with unwavering customer trust, propelled Qarshi Johar Joshanda to ascend as Pakistan’s most sought-after brand, earning national and international recognition.

In tandem with its commitment to turning herbal practices into accessible products, Qarshi established the natural medicine division in 1968. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of the Qarshi team, more than 300 quality natural products are now available, meticulously designed to address prevalent health concerns in society. This legacy of offering fresh, natural products continues with Qarshi Springley, Pakistan’s only natural mineral water brand. Unlike its counterparts, Springley refrains from artificially adding minerals, preserving nature’s formula in its pristine state, free from human intervention. Furthermore, Springley does not go through Reverse Osmosis, ensuring water remains untouched, making it a safe and wholesome choice for consumption.

Staying true to its promise of societal enrichment, the Qarshi Herb Research Centre plays a pivotal role in shaping Qarshi’s legacy. This institution is primarily dedicated to exploring the untapped potential of herbs and natural ingredients through rigorous scientific research. Globally, unchecked illicit harvesting, rampant exploitation, and environmental degradation have led to the extinction of certain plant species, with others perilously categorised as endangered, threatened, or rare. In response, Qarshi Industries has taken a determined stance favouring environmental preservation. The company pledges to safeguard, conserve, and propagate medicinal plants, particularly those on endangerment.

Qarshi Research International, Pakistan’s first internationally accredited (ISO/IEC 17025) lab, significantly contributes to national research. The establishment of Qarshi Research International is a testament to Qarshi’s unwavering determination.

The company provides microbiological testing services, chemical testing services, calibration services, physical testing services, biotechnology lab services, proficiency testing services, and inspection services.

Qarshi’s commitment transcends corporate pursuits; it extends into social responsibility through the Qarshi Foundation. The foundation actively engages in philanthropic activities, encompassing healthcare, education, heritage conservation, and community development. This holistic approach positively impacts myriad lives. Upholding the vision of quality education and research, Qarshi has ventured into academia with Qarshi University.

Dedicated to extensive research, the university focuses on professional development and nurtures an environment that fosters well-rounded individuals with ingrained core values.

Tracing the journey from 1968 to 2023, Qarshi’s evolution stands as a testament to boundless growth, relentless innovation, and unwavering commitment. Bridging the gap between traditional herbal wisdom and contemporary scientific progress, Qarshi’s legacy resonates within the natural medicine industry and the communities it nurtures. Just as a cherished home imparts a sense of belonging, Qarshi has woven itself into lives, offering solace, healing, and a true sense of belonging.