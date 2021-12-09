Pursuing Excellence with a well-aligned CISCE Curriculum

The Dubai Chamber observes trends in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and investment opportunities in digital technology between ASEAN and Dubai
JSS International School was founded in 2009. It is spread out on a sprawling area of 23,338.74 sq. m, nestled in a cosy and safe community at Jumeirah Village Circle.
JSS International School is a young and fast-growing school — an outstanding learning community where everyone is dedicated to a high standard of excellence. It is with the strong commitment to the quest for excellence in the field of education that JSS International School was established and is making rapid progress in that direction.
As parents play a vital role in the education of their children, the opportunity of collaboration between teacher, parent and student creates a harmonious and efficient environment that nurtures students to become responsible and contributing members of the society.
Positive relationships and a strong sense of community are embedded in the school culture. Parents and families are encouraged to understand the importance of instructional time and school attendance, and ensure the same is instilled in the child.
As the school always wants the students to achieve their full potential, wholesome participation is encouraged in all the curriculum activities offered. The well-being and happiness of each and every student and adult in the school are ensured. The school has evolved and successfully implemented a system that caters for the social, moral, physical and emotional development of children.
A purposefully built school, JSS International School has a very good infrastructure with state-of-the-art facility, an excellent sports field, and an olympic size swimming pool to name a few.
JSSIS is a phenomenal school with a supportive and involved parent community, a committed and highly skilled staff, excellent resources, great infrastructure and the most fantastic students to work with.
A graduate of JSSIS is a truly well-rounded citizen, whose individual talents, personality and abilities have been nurtured and developed in a caring, structured and inspiring environment.
We are JSSIS, we learn, lead and leap. I am truly honoured to be a part of the JSSIS community.
The Global Business Forum ASEAN will open and encourage dialogue between leaders from Dubai and the ASEAN region on business, government and finance. Dr Brian Shegar, President, UAE Singapore Business Council and CEO and Founder, ME Asia Consultancy, speaks about the relevance of hosting the forum now, and its expectations
Kick off the festivities with a whole month of extravagance rounded off with a remarkable Caribbean New Year’s Eve
The first-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN in Dubai on December 8-9 aims to step up the UAE-ASEAN economic cooperation
The Ain Dubai has put the emirate once again on the world map
Dillinger is proud to prepare heavy plates for the world’s highest ferris wheel Ain Dubai
As the UAE marks 50 years, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, brings to the spotlight the country’s post-Covid-19 scenario and impact of Expo 2020 Dubai to its economy
Online art exhibition Artscrafts offers a platform to showcase a global artistic footprint to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee
