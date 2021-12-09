Pursuing Excellence with a well-aligned CISCE Curriculum

Lata Nakra, Principal, JSS International School

Lata Nakra, Principal on educating and nurturing tomorrow’s leaders today at JSSIS

JSS International School was founded in 2009. It is spread out on a sprawling area of 23,338.74 sq. m, nestled in a cosy and safe community at Jumeirah Village Circle.

JSS International School is a young and fast-growing school — an outstanding learning community where everyone is dedicated to a high standard of excellence. It is with the strong commitment to the quest for excellence in the field of education that JSS International School was established and is making rapid progress in that direction.

As parents play a vital role in the education of their children, the opportunity of collaboration between teacher, parent and student creates a harmonious and efficient environment that nurtures students to become responsible and contributing members of the society.

Positive relationships and a strong sense of community are embedded in the school culture. Parents and families are encouraged to understand the importance of instructional time and school attendance, and ensure the same is instilled in the child.

As the school always wants the students to achieve their full potential, wholesome participation is encouraged in all the curriculum activities offered. The well-being and happiness of each and every student and adult in the school are ensured. The school has evolved and successfully implemented a system that caters for the social, moral, physical and emotional development of children.

A purposefully built school, JSS International School has a very good infrastructure with state-of-the-art facility, an excellent sports field, and an olympic size swimming pool to name a few.

JSSIS is a phenomenal school with a supportive and involved parent community, a committed and highly skilled staff, excellent resources, great infrastructure and the most fantastic students to work with.

A graduate of JSSIS is a truly well-rounded citizen, whose individual talents, personality and abilities have been nurtured and developed in a caring, structured and inspiring environment.

We are JSSIS, we learn, lead and leap. I am truly honoured to be a part of the JSSIS community.