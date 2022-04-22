Providing reliable healthcare

Dr. Reem Osman, Regional CEO, Saudi German Hospital Group

Dr. Reem Osman, Regional CEO at Saudi German Hospital Group talks about making SGH live up to the needs of patients in the UAE

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

The Saudi German Hospital Group (SGH), promoted by the Batterjee family, under Bait Al Batterjee Medical Co., started its first hospital in 1988 in Jeddah. The group is now the leading provider of healthcare services in MENA, with in-house knowledge and facility under one roof to develop and operate world-class hospitals. Currently the group has ten hospitals in Jeddah, Aseer, Riyadh Madinah, Hail — Saudi Arabia, Sana’a — Yemen, Cairo – Egypt and Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman — UAE. Various medical cities and hospital projects are in different stages of completion, including Egypt, the UAE, KSA, Morroco etc.

Speaking about Saudi German Hospital Dubai, Dr. Osman said that it is a part of the most prominent hospitals groups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With 300 beds, Saudi German Hospital Dubai offers a wide range of medical services, including all kinds of specialties, sub-specialties and critical cares, with highest level of international standards.

Some Highlights of Saudi German Hospital - Dubai

- Gold certification for patient-centric care excellence from Planetree International-USA.

- Saudi German Hospital Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre has been awarded CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) International.

- Accredited by JCI, CAP and ISO 14001 and Clinical Care Programme Certification (CCPC) for Acute Myocardial Infarction.

- Outpatient department covering over 35 specialities with coverage from 8 am to 8 pm.

- Friday clinic is open for major specialities.

- 24 adult ICU beds, 12 NICU and 11 PICU beds.

- Six operating theatres with 24/7 facility (4 main OT, 1 for caesarean section and 1 as septic room).

- Two state-of-the-art Cath Labs covering Vascular, Cerebral and Cardiac Intervention.

- 10 Beds under Dialysis unit with 24 hours service.

- Largest Emergency Department in the private sector.

- The first private hospital in Dubai and the UAE receiving trauma cases with Dubai ambulance office inside the hospital facility.

- Availability of isolation rooms with capacity of eight beds (negative pressure) and four chemotherapy beds (positive pressure).

- Emergency and Outpatient pharmacy with 24/7 facility.

- Radiology with 24/7 facility.

- Nuclear medicine department.

- Fully equipped CAP-accredited Laboratory.

- Advanced Oncology Centre.

- 106 Private rooms and eight VIP rooms.

Dr. Osman said that Saudi German Hospital also facilitates medical tourism by providing the best available medical care in the UAE, which is not limited to treatment but also provides the complete trip. We have multi-lingual staff at our facility who can converse with you in your language and make you feel at home. We also assist you with local accommodation and flight booking.

Key aspects of Saudi German Hospital UAE

The foundation of Saudi German Hospital UAE lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients, using state-of-the-art treatments and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment. The company aims to enhance the quality of life with the vision of being the partner of choice that people trust for all their healthcare needs.

Competitive Edge

Dr. Osman said that Saudi German Hospital Dubai is providing specialist-orientated, multi-disciplinary services across healthcare so that it will be regarded as the most respected and trusted provider of healthcare services by patients, medical practitioners, funders, and regulators of healthcare in each of its markets. She further added that the hospital practices ethical, evidence-based healthcare of the highest quality and continue to invest in areas such as centres of excellence.

Upcoming Centres of Excellence for women and children

Speaking about the upcoming projects, Dr. Osman said that the UAE-based Centres of Excellence will make a vast range of subspecialties available for women and children from the MENA region and Africa. We will provide paediatric surgeries, urology, and other advanced subspecialties that are difficult to find in other countries. Also, she added that Saudi German Hospital Dubai will offer IVF as well as the full range of medical services needed to keep women and their children happy and healthy.

Cancer radiotherapy service

Dr. Osman said that Saudi German Hospital Dubai is proud to be one of the few hospitals in the region with a highly specialised haematology gamma camera as well as radiotherapy oncology treatments. Both help support the hospital’s mission to provide end-to-end cancer treatment to our patients.

Vision

Dr. Osman said that part of their vision is to provide a full range of medical services, from trauma coverage to routine check-ups, in one location. She said that the hospital want residents to think of Saudi German Hospital any time they need medical services. The other part of their vision is to be the referral centre of choice for the UAE and the region where the most complicated cases are effectively treated and managed.