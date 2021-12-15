Producing successful individuals

The extensive and upto date curriculum offered by Canadian University Dubai is geared towards building the skills of students, making them shine in their professional lives

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) recently inaugurated the next phase of its City Walk campus expansion as part of the university’s celebrations to mark the 50th UAE National Day. Honouring the traditions of the nation through art, music, drama, poetry, and cuisine, the university community came together in the new CUD Hub to pay tribute to the nation with a spectacular display of live performances and patriotic festivities.

The exciting event also paid homage to the achievements of CUD, having placed amongst the top 2 per cent in the QS World University Rankings 2022 as well as number one in Dubai and number 25 in the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2022. The celebrations at CUD Hub marked the second phase of the university’s development strategy, the first of which was inaugurated during this year’s Canadian national day celebrations on July 1st.

Boasting state-of-the-art amenities tailored to a new advanced teaching model, the CUD Hub adds to student life by inspiring entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation. Combining all the essential elements of technology, the comprehensive development brings a whole new experience to the higher education landscape of the UAE, making CUD the best place for students to learn, innovate, and explore.

As a portal to Canadian education, CUD offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate degree programmes based on a Canadian curriculum designed to prepare students for professional practice in their chosen field. With the option of graduating in Canada, CUD provides an education beyond borders that bridges cultures and continents from one of the world’s most dynamic cities, Dubai.

Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education — Higher Education Affairs through the Commission for Academic Accreditation, CUD has attracted industry recognition and partnerships from leading international professional bodies including: the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the International Advertising Association (IAA), the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), the Environmental Careers Organisation of Canada (ECO Canada), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Association of Arab Universities (AArU), and Autodesk.

Committed to providing students with an international academic experience grounded in an appreciation and respect for the diverse culture and values of the UAE, CUD takes immense pride in its diverse community with 100+ nationalities that call the university home. The objective of CUD is for every individual to excel both personally and professionally as well-rounded, lifelong learners, and good global citizens.

Professor Karim Chelli President and Vice-Chancellor Canadian University Dubai

Message

“Our significant climb in the QS rankings reflects our long-standing reputation for academic excellence and our growing portfolio of world class, high-impact research. With the recent campus expansion to City Walk, we are embarking on a new phase in the university’s impact across the Arab region; providing unique opportunities to study a Canadian curriculum in the heart of Dubai, whilst pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity to make a meaningful contribution to society that extends beyond the classroom.”

Kinza Khan, First Year PR Student, Canadian University Dubai

Testimonial

“It all started with the dream of going to Canada and building a future. I walked into the City Walk campus and knew CUD was where I wanted to be. Fast-forward to now, and I have settled into a world of new opportunities, diversity, and hope. What I admire most about CUD is that it’s homely, from the faculty to our students and alumni- we’re all one family.”