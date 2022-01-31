Preparing Future Leaders

Westford University’s flexible, yet rigorous, educational approach develops creative thinkers, intellectual risk-takers, and entrepreneurial problem solvers

Located in the Middle East with a global presence, Westford University College (WUC) offers high quality and affordable onsite and distance learning courses. Through collaboration with international universities and awarding institutions, it has created the most valuable blend of career opportunities and certifications. Among its prestigious partners are Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), ranked in the top 50 universities in the UK, Canterbury Christ Church University (CCCU), Pearson, Cardiff Metropolitan University (CMU), University of Gloucestershire, and UCAM in Spain.

Westford pioneers in providing learners with affordable, quality higher education, as it aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia. It offers programmes in business, information technology, sports, psychology, fashion, and media. Emphasis is placed on education for the real world. Our distinctive approach to learning includes work placements and study abroad years. With a wide variety of options, including L3 foundation programme, HND, BABM, MBA, DBA, and other professional and short courses, Westford has become a global player in the education sector.

Westford University has taken great strides in introducing new undergraduate courses that are above the traditional offerings and delivered in a way to prepare learners for the future by adding certifications based on industry standards of employability. Well - integrated with industry-specific vocational skills are the programmes in sports management, fashion, media, culture and communication, and information technology. The university also offers several MBA specialisation streams that are not just flexible compared to what other schools offer, but also cutting-edge and future-ready, including contemporary topics such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and public health management.

By studying with Westford, learners will improve their professional expertise by networking with industry contacts, gain practical experience through work placements, and access a range of hands-on opportunities. The learners have the opportunity to participate in numerous extra-curricular activities, obtain certifications, as well as connect with industry practitioners. Most of the programmes can be studied virtually as well as on-campus, giving learners the opportunity to study from anywhere within a structured and supportive environment, enabling them to balance learning with work or family commitments.

To prepare learners for employment, they are assisted in developing soft skills such as communication, collaboration, leadership, technology, and ethics. Scholarships are available to students with exceptional academic and extracurricular records, thus furthering its effort to provide equal educational opportunities for all learning aspirants.

Testimonial

Vignesh Kumar Dhruvakumar

MBA Class of 2021

General Manager, Diamond Shipping Services LLC

As an executive-level manager, I found the MBA programme to be a complete package. The flexibility in classes allowed me to maintain a demanding work schedule alongside a rigorous course load. The calibre of the instructors and the alignment of the content is exceptional, and the component’s exclusive to the MBA programme, including the cohort structure and the dissertation project. I measure the programme’s value in not only my career growth, academic learning, and skills development, but also in the opportunities that Westford’s MBA programme gave me to build meaningful, lifelong relationships with a group of like-minded professionals.