Premier Institution Offering Quality Engineering Education

BITS Pilani Dubai campus provides high-quality education and diverse learning experience

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM

BITS Pilani Dubai, an international campus of the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, India, has been providing quality education since its inception in 2000. The university is renowned for its engineering programmes and is one of the largest institutions offering these programmes in Dubai.

The university has been awarded a 5-star rating by KHDA in partnership with QS (2022). The rating was based on four core categories, including Teaching, Employability, Research, and Internationalisation. This recognition is a testament to the university's commitment to providing a top-notch education, producing employable graduates, conducting innovative research, and fostering an international outlook.

The wide range of bachelor’s programmes include B.E. in Biotechnology, Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics, Electronics & Communication and Mechanical Engineering whereas the Higher Degree Programmes offered are M.E. in Design Engineering, Software Systems, Electrical with specialisation in Power Electronics and Drives, Civil with specialisation in Infrastructure Engineering & Management and M.B.A (Master of Business Administration) alongside Ph.D. (Doctor of Philosophy) in Engineering & Allied Disciplines. The academic programmes offered at the BITS Pilani, Dubai campus are designed to provide students with a well-rounded education and prepare them for successful careers. The university has a strong focus on research and innovation, with faculty members actively involved in research projects and collaborations with industries.

BITS Pilani, Dubai distinguishes itself by providing a distinct broad-based education system wherein 7.5 months of Practice School (internship) programmme is an integral part of the curriculum. Over the years, the university has collaborated with over 300 reputed companies comprising of Fortune 500 Companies, MNC’s such as PwC, Reckitt Benckiser, L&T, HP, Schindler, Noon, Landmark Group and more, as well as upcoming start-ups to offer placements and internships. The Institute also encourages innovation and entrepreneurship across its campuses by introducing the latest courses to prepare students for the industry. At BPDC, students are mentored to promote start-up and entrepreneurship and guided from ideation to launch. The Innovation Lab with 24x7 access to high-end equipment and the Incubation Centre in partnership with Dubai SME provides the right launchpad. BPDC boasts over 50+ start-ups to its credit in last five years.

Avail merit-based scholarships up to 75 per cent on your tuition fees on enrolling yourself for this academic year. Admissions open for B.E. and Higher Degree M.E. & MBA programmes. Overall, the BITS Pilani Dubai campus provides a high-quality education and a diverse learning experience for students. The university's focus on research and innovation, coupled with its strong emphasis on extracurricular activities and community engagement, makes it an ideal place for students to pursue their academic and personal goals. For more details, reach us on

Visit to find out more: www.bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions/me/.

Visit: GETEX 2023: Stand Number: E200.