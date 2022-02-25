Pioneers in Movement

Ashish Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Saksham Group

Ashish Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director of the Saksham Group has been a leading force in the logistic sector for more than three decades

Ashish Sheth has been an entrepreneur, pioneer and a visionary leader in field of logistics for over three decades. His unflinching desire to experiment and innovate has created an Indian multinational, Sarjak Container Lines, which is the only Indian Non Vessel Owning Common Carrier (NVOCC) in the world in the special equipment segment with a global presence and highest volume of business within a short span of 18 years.

Bulk Oil and Liquid Transport (BOLT) Pvt. Ltd., its sister concern, is a Singaporean headquartered company and is an independent venture, completely focused on providing its customers with high quality service for integrated transportation of bulk liquid cargo (hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals) on its own fleet of ISO T-11 Tanks. In order to provide complete logistics solutions and services, he has also ventured into businesses related to warehousing, providing IT solutions, transportation, etc. Sheth also realized a need to create a unified entity, ‘The Saksham Group’ for all his companies to ensure they complement and supplement each other, where sustainability and capability is nurtured.

“We can see a world of difference; such is the transformation that the sector has undergone. We are on the verge of a very exciting, rapidly changing and transformational future. As technological advancement continues, the logistics industry will progress further,” says Sheth.

His innovative leadership has given Sarjak Container Lines recognition as a game changer, as being;

• The first NVOCC in the world to acquire Super Racks

• The first NVOCC in the world to acquire High Cube Hard Top Open Top Containers

• The first NVOCC in the world to receive the ACEP Certification by RINA, Italy

As part of the Saksham Group, their aim is to provide every customer with tailor-made operations, backed by the latest state-of-the-art equipment and their vast global footprint, to ensure a consistent door to door movement of cargoes.

“Our success is driven by three major factors that include our company values, our team, and our passion for work. The secret of providing successful and quality service to our customers lies in the values that drive our organisation. We are always ready to provide innovative solutions and stay ahead of time and adapt ourselves under any eventuality thus, giving the best to the customer,” says Sheth.

“Secondly, it is about the team. ‘Together Everyone Achieves More (TEAM) — this concept has paid rich dividends so far and all the stakeholders namely shippers, local transporters, customs, ports, carriers, surveyors and finally the consignee have benefited immensely,” he adds.

Apart from his professional responsibilities, he has also made a difference in the lives of the underprivileged. Some of the initiatives undertaken by the ‘Anand Sarjak Charitable Trust’ (the CSR wing of the Saksham group) are:

• Adopt an Anganwadi — renovating Anganwadis in Maharashtra

• Each One Gets One — monetary help for underprivileged students

• Blood donation drives

• Joy of sharing — raising and distributing funds among the poor by selling hand made goods

• Tree plantation — planting trees today for a better tomorrow

Sheth has earned the respect and admiration of his peers and contemporaries alike and within the organisation, he is revered as a leader and treasured as a friend by people from various walks of life.

With a strong outlook for the industry, it’s only onwards and upwards from here for the Saksham Group of Companies under the inspirational leadership of Sheth. Not only does he aim to create a stable and sustainable environment for the organization and its staff but also positively influence the lives of others.