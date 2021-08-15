Opportunity to Invest and Grow

Invest now as India advances towards a $5 trillion economy

The Government of India’s vision is to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025. There are several factors that support this ambition. The government is creating multi-sectoral opportunities for investors. The government has put growth ahead of fiscal consolidation. Changing global dynamics means that countries are increasingly trying to diversify their supply chains. India is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. What works further in India’s favour is the demographic dividend and the inherent resilience of its people, as well as the rising levels of foreign direct investment in India. The forex reserves of country went past the $600 billion mark which is the fifth largest in the world.

World-class products and facilities

HDFC Bank offers various avenues for NRIs as well as foreign investors to invest in India. It offers services such as Private Banking, where a dedicated relationship manager helps investors meet their financial objectives. This is done through NRE Fixed Deposits, FCNR Deposits, Forward Cover, and loans, which help in making the right investments for immediate as well as future financial needs. It also includes avenues such as investments in mutual funds, insurance, bonds, and trading on Indian and American stock exchanges. Thus, investors can benefit from investing through HDFC Bank’s extensive range of world-class products and services.

Overseas presence and services

To cater to the needs of its esteemed clients, HDFC bank has set up branches and representative offices to cater to the Indian diaspora in Manama (Bahrain), Hong Kong, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Nairobi (Kenya). These offices and branches are one-stop-shops for clients addressing their banking and investment needs at their doorsteps.

*Investment products are subject to different regulations.Please check with our local offices for more details.