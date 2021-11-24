Obtain the freedom

To Roam The World Visa-Free

Ziad Karkaji, Managing Partner, Global Pass

From an office located in Lebanon, Global Pass opens up the world's borders for you to emerge as a world citizen.

Whether applicants choose a citizenship or residency programme, our expert advice will guide them towards making the proper investment in a host country to fulfill all their dreams and receive access to the world's business hubs while securing their children's future and education.

Starting at US$100,000 (excluding fees), there are several investment options in different countries that will grant candidates residency or citizenship without the need to visit or even reside in them.

As for residency, we are capable of assisting you in securing your permanent residency in countries such as Cyprus, Malta, Greece, and Portugal with the last two offering the Golden Visa programme; each of these countries setting its own eligibility standards when it comes to the applicant's income or the necessity to invest in real estate.

However, if you're looking to hold a powerful second passport, Global Pass will give you access to a list of nations that includes Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montenegro, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and finally Vanuatu.

The citizenship by investment programme established by Global Pass for these countries accords a choice between real estate investment or donation options. Thus, applicants can either invest in property at our partner resorts, with the lowest investment starting at $ 220,000, or contribute to the country's national fund by donating a nonrefundable sum, which starts at $100,000 and varies according to each country.

With our 100 per cent success rate, you are one step closer to becoming a citizen of the world; visit our website www.globalpassme.com now to know more about our services and to request a quote.

What properties are you promoting for investment and visa status? Please elaborate with locations.

For the Caribbean citizenship applications, we are promoting the Six Senses Resort in Grenada and the Westin Hotel Resort in Montenegro for a Montenegrin citizenship applications.

For the European residency programmes, we have properties in Lisbon, Porto, Lagos, Evora and Alcacer Do Sal for those interested in the Portuguese Golden Visa and a variety of apartments in Athens for the Greek Golden Visa.

What are the benefits of applying for dual citizenship?

Dual citizenship will offer its holder freedom of movement/Visa-free access to more than 140 including Europe, where he or she can visit for leisure, business and secure a Plan B. If it is an EU passport, the holder will have on top of visiting the world Visa-free, access to European education and medical systems, and work freely anywhere within the Union.

Can you briefly advise us the requisites to be eligible for this kind of citizenship? What documents are usually required to be submitted by applicants?

In principle any individual with the financial means, clean criminal record, clear source of funds and minimal to no visa refusals can apply to most available citizenship by investment programs except for some banned nationalities which differ from one programme to another.