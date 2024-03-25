Nurturing Future Leaders

Saima Asghar Riaz, Misbah Fehmi and Amna Khawar.

UAE, with its world-class education sector, is rapidly becoming a literacy hub in the region. Over the years, a large number of private and public schools have been added to the lists of schools in UAE, and the current admissions in schools have shown an increase of almost 12 per cent. Along with schools local and foreign universities are also showing an upward trend in admissions.

Each year schools are producing exceptionally good results, and students are being given places in the best universities both at home and internationally.

Local universities such as Zayed University and Mohammad Bin Rashid University to name a few are all seeing a surge in the number of students acquiring a professional degree. Amongst the affiliated and foreign universities in UAE, there is a high demand for admissions as the expat community continues to grow, and these universities continue to offer a high standard of education.

Each year students from UAE are placed in many top universities of the world. Whereas some students are opting to study in UAE, some opt to study in UK, America and Canada.

The transition between high school and university, however, is by no means easy, as there are many emotions that parents and children go through, including excitement and despair. There is no doubt that an academic counsellor at this stage can be indispensable as they not only provide academic guidance but also pave the way for the transition in terms of academic and emotional well-being.

Riaz is a TESOL-qualified Warwick Alumnus, with decades of experience in student counselling, teaching, teacher training and English language assessment. Before moving to Dubai, Riaz was a representative for Warwick University in Pakistan, and while being a representative of the University, she continued to teach at the two most prestigious colleges in Lahore. During her years in Lahore, Riaz continued to counsel students independently and though initially, her counselling was UK-based, it soon expanded to American and Canadian universities.

When she moved to Dubai, Riaz had extensive knowledge in counselling, and since 2015, Riaz has guided a great number of students seeking admission to local, UK, American and Canadian universities.

As a certified DISC and ‘How Women Rise’ coach, she supports students and professionals alike in helping them achieve clarity and direction for their personal and professional goals. With extensive experience in education management and administration of Higher education Institutions, Saima is well-versed in admissions processes and is supported by a proficient team of advisors and consultants to ensure personalised guidance and support throughout the application process.

Riaz believes that every child is different and has his or her own goals, skills and dreams. Today students are more aware of the choices they can make and there are many options available. However, it is just as important to find the right university according to individual requirements. “Counselling should start at middle school as a well-informed student will have greater clarity about his or her goals. STEPS, therefore, offers guidance and counselling as early as the middle years of schooling. Each student is assessed, and depending on the interest is guided thoughtfully, so the choices made at higher form are conducive to his or her aspiring goals.”

Most students who apply to foreign universities need to understand the dynamics of the country they want to apply to, and also the social implications of being in a certain place. Some students may adapt quickly to larger cities while some may flourish in smaller cities with smaller campuses. The transition between leaving home and joining a culturally different university needs a lot of deliberation. STEPS meticulously guides the admission process carefully choosing the best universities according to their goals.

STEPS recognises the fact that it’s not only the students who need guidance but sometimes parents too are anxious, and many questions need to be answered before a decision is made.

Riaz in guiding students, also keeps the parents engaged, so the final decision in choosing a university rests with both the students and parents.

“There are many students who are First Generation University goers in the UAE. This speaks highly of the UAE, which has provided resources to the parents of children, who can now send their children to universities.”

Riaz is also a British Council-trained and certified IELTS professional, and alongside her guidance counselling, she has taught English and trained professionals across a variety of top-ranked universities and institutions.

Misbah Fehmi joined STEPS last year as a Senior Consultant.

Fehmi has long been a trusted advisor to parents and students alike, offering comprehensive guidance on the intricacies of the higher education application process, including entry requirements, subject selection, and extracurricular activities preferred for university admissions.

As a Senior Consultant with STEPS, Fehmi shares her expertise, particularly in the context of North American University applications, ensuring students receive tailored support as they navigate this critical phase of their academic journey.

With a cross-sectoral background in writing of impact, human resources, talent acquisition, recruitment consultancy, advertising, and marketing, she brings a unique perspective to her role, enriching the guidance she offers to students and parents alike.

Amna Khawar has recently joined the team at STEPS. Khawar is a bilingual Montessori-trained learning specialist with over ten years of experience at Dubai International Academy.

Working in DIA’s Special Needs Department for the last eight years, she has contributed to the development and well-being of students with learning difficulties and lower-level abilities in groups and 1-2-1 settings inside and outside the classroom through multiple evidence-based interventions.

As a Senior Consultant, Khawar facilitates parents and students in making informed decisions about school and university selection unique learning styles, in addition to supporting applications to European universities.