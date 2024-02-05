NOLIMIT: A Fusion of Glam, Culture and Heritage

NOLIMIT Store Opening

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 10:31 AM

Sri Lanka's favourite retail fashion giant, NOLIMIT, takes a historic leap into international markets with the inauguration of its first global outlet in the UAE. The move marks a significant milestone for the brand as it introduces its renowned quality and affordable fashion to a broader global audience.

NOLIMIT Al Ghurair Centre

Sri Lankan Excellence Goes Global

Known for its diverse product range, spanning clothing for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and home decor items, NOLIMIT has earned a stellar reputation in its home country. In just two years, the brand has expanded its reach to three Emirates, establishing outlets in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

This ambitious international venture was spearheaded by the innovative and determined approach of Hafiz Mubarack, the Managing Director of NOLIMIT. Conceived in 2021, the idea became a reality with the opening of NOLIMIT's first international outlet at the Al Ghurair Center in Dubai in September 2022.

Diversity and Inclusivity at the Core

Understanding the importance of serving a diverse global customer base, NOLIMIT has expanded its sales staff with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusivity. The company has hired individuals from seven different nationalities, proficient in many international languages, including Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Sinhalese Swahili and Tagalog to mention a few. This ensures effective communication and personalised support tailored to the unique preferences and needs of customers from various regions.

While embracing international growth, NOLIMIT remains rooted in its Sri Lankan heritage and values. The company consistently prioritises its Sri Lankan staff for growth opportunities, fostering a connection to its origins and infusing a distinctive Sri Lankan touch into its global endeavours.

NOLIMIT Sharjah City Centre

A Sri Lankan Touch to the world

NOLIMIT's expansion into Dubai is not just a milestone for the brand, but also a significant moment for the international community. It brings a trusted Sri Lankan brand to consumers outside of Sri Lanka, allowing them to experience the same level of quality and service that has made NOLIMIT a household name in its home country.

As Sri Lanka celebrates its 76th Independence Day, NOLIMIT stands as a beacon of national pride, representing the excellence and innovation that Sri Lanka brings to the global stage. With a steadfast commitment to quality and affordability, NOLIMIT is poised to become a major player in the global fashion industry.

As NOLIMIT continues to expand and establish itself in new markets, it carries the spirit of Sri Lanka, contributing to the nation's reputation for excellence and resilience.