Making Room For Creativity

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 9:00 AM

Students with a love for creativity sometimes feel obligated to make the 'right' choice by choosing more practical majors that they initially perceive to be more likely to land them a job. What many students don’t realise is that their creative spark can benefit both their study and employment in the so-called practical fields such as business. Although an established trend for many years, the pandemic has accelerated the process of digital technology adoption, leading to new applications of technology in sectors where the pace of change had been occurring more slowly. Consequently, there is a growing demand for graduates with the ability to creatively engage with an ever-changing range of platforms and technologies. In addition, the nature of today’s job market has led to an increasing overlap between previously delineated academic fields, allowing people to emphasise the value of transferable skills such as creativity to employers. Creativity can also be combined with business in the context of other innately held passions, with graduates harnessing their creativity and their business degree in industry settings ranging from digital technology start-ups to events to humanitarian organisations. Digital marketing is more than just increasing the sales of a product. It’s a process of understanding audiences, engaging them through original and authentic content, and building meaningful and durable relationships between brands and their communities. Consequently, for those seeking to apply their creative talents professionally, there are several opportunities to do so within the field of digital marketing.

Knowledge of digital marketing is becoming increasingly sought after by employers. Understanding how to utilise advances in technology and learning more about how consumers interact with the digital landscape continues to generate many new possibilities. As a digital marketeer, you may be tasked with translating your storytelling skills into social media, graphic design, website content management and more. In addition, the constant development in digital technology translates into always finding new ways to communicate and tell stories. If you’re a creative person with a love for technology, opting for a qualification in this area could be the perfect fit for you.

If you like the idea of building successful creative campaigns, this field gives you the responsibility of managing them. Your creativity can play a crucial role in building successful campaigns, but you’ll also strategise using knowledge of global best practices and consumer behaviour. As data contributes to driving more of our decision-making, industry professionals need to also understand how to evaluate and interpret a growing abundance of data and online behavioural metrics, importantly, they should also be at the forefront of balancing the accompanying ethical and privacy concerns.

The Edinburgh Business School (EBS) at Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers a range of programmes designed to prepare students for professional careers in a range of fields. These include MSc in Digital Marketing, Digital Leadership, International Business Management with Finance, International Business Management with Marketing, HRM and more. Business majors are ideal for creative students with room to tap into their creativity across multiple fronts. At the same time, business majors allow students to develop a fundamental understanding of leadership and business, a key requirement of every field. Moreover, the range of transferrable skills to benefit from business degrees makes them an attractive choice for students seeking to future-proof their future careers and explore a range of industries as adaptable, informed, and creative graduates.

There is no doubt that the skills gap and the fast-changing job market have been a growing concern for educators and graduate students looking to secure jobs. However, it has brought us closer to bridging the gap between education and industry. Through world-class research and innovation activities, education establishments are ideally placed to anticipate skills of the future. In a bid to tailor our curriculum to suit these needs, we have a full careers service that links in with industry to support students on their journey throughout the university, their transition into employment and the development of employability skills. Our range of services includes career consultancy, mock interviews, workshops on many topics, including employability and soft skills, career fairs, recruitment fairs, an internal job listing portal and more.