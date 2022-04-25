Leaders in the field

The Made in Italy in the Gulf Countries project brings Italian craftsmanship to the Gulf market

Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, always at the forefront in seeking innovative opportunities for companies, in January 2021 launched the 'Made in Italy in the Gulf Countries' project. This was a leading one-year project in the B2B web sector created to address the increasingly common need to use online tools to develop a company's business.

This project included 232 companies from different sectors and traditional industries (food, design, furniture, construction, personal care and many other categories) that were carefully selected based on price/quality ratio. Many of the brands that are part of the project are leaders in their field and are known internationally thanks to the experience and high quality and efficient capabilities previously demonstrated.

This project also included promotional actions through email marketing, the use of social media marketing with paid sponsored ads in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia as well as the inclusion of the portal within the Chamber newsletters sent to all members and partners,.and finally, through the search of specific contacts on LinkedIn with paid tools.

The purpose of these actions was to expand promotion and a more targeted search for operators and distributors in the Gulf countries. At the same time, a greater incisiveness in reaching the figures in charge of selecting suppliers was also obtained. Moreover, also for this project, visibility actions have been implemented through the promotion of the portal on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) through the weekly publication of articles and support actions with the presence of the representative office.

It is also important to emphasise that the companies enjoy the qualified services of the Chamber team as a whole (which daily supports the work of the Managers for the commercial promotion) and the possibility to use the prestigious office made available for the various meetings. This service has been used by many of the companies participating in the project, also taking advantage of the linguistic support of the Managers for the commercial promotion.

The Chamber has recently integrated its commercial strategy through a more intensive marketing campaign towards buyers in order to stimulate their interest in the products present on the portal. In fact, the Chamber offices receive detailed data on the distributor and the product category of interest with this new strategy. At this point, the relative managers for the commercial promotion are in charge of contacting the distributor via email and telephone to make solicitations in order to identify the companies of commercial interest. The companies are constantly kept informed of the activities in progress thanks to the bi-monthly sending of a report drawn up in collaboration with the external companies of digital marketing.