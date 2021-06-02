It's raining milk

Did you think only cow milk is beneficial? Here's a list of other equally healthy and nutritious options

A nutrient-rich drink that packs a punch, milk has been consumed for thousands of years.

Being the first food consumed by newborns, it comes naturally fortified with vitamins and minerals such as potassium, B12, calcium and vitamin D. The drink is also a good source of vitamin A, magnesium, zinc and thiamine.

When you think of milk, chances are cow's milk is the only kind that comes to mind. However, you'd be surprised by the other animal sources of milk.

We seem to have forgotten that cows and nuts are far from the only sources of milk. While a big percentage of the world's milk supply comes from cows, there are plenty of areas that are inhospitable for cattle to survive. So, these communities rely on other animals for their dairy supply. With cow's milk being the most readily available milk in the market, people are hardly aware of the other types of milk.

Here's a list of the animals that provide humans with this health-enriching raw material.

Camel milk

A popular variety of milk found in our region, camel milk comes packed with many lesser-known health benefits. Derived from the ubiquitous desert animal, this milk has been used as nutritional support for people living in harsh climates around the world for centuries.

According to research, this is the closest you can get to a human mother's milk in terms of immunity-boosting proteins. It also only contains A2 caseins (rather than inflammatory A1 casein protein) making it easier on your tummy, vis-à-vis cow's milk.

Goat milk

Since many people have a hard time digesting cow milk owing to its high lactose content and a large number of allergens, goat milk makes for an ideal alternative.

This milk derived from goats is loaded with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals and is rich in medium-chain fatty acids. It is easy on the gut, and also less inflammatory compared to cow milk. One of the most important benefits of goat milk is that it has therapeutic benefits for the heart. Its fatty acids help lower cholesterol levels in the body and may even help treat conditions like coronary heart disease.

Cow milk

The most widely consumed milk in the world, it is often compared with other forms of milk available in the market. But cow's milk has some unique nutrients, which cannot be compared with any other form of milk.

Cow milk is extremely nutritious and has an array of nutrients, which makes it a whole meal in itself. It strengthens bones and muscles, improves brain health and is good for weight loss.

Buffalo milk

With people increasingly getting weight and health-conscious, fans of buffalo milk, which has extremely high-fat content, are few and far between. However, despite the overload of calories, it does contain a fair share of health benefits and essential nutrients that help the body in numerous ways.

There are many vital benefits of buffalo milk, and it consists of large amounts of iron, calcium, phosphorus, protein, and vitamin A, which boost your immune system, stimulate growth and development in the body, improve circulation, and also regulate blood pressure.