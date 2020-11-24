ITAC Safety and Environmental Consultants recognised for quality excellence

With the aim of Dubai and UAE to become the safest city and county in the world, Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC)-accredited ITAC Safety and Environmental Consultants to conduct third party inspection of elevators and escalators. This aims to ensure the safety of the region and their people while using these equipment in hotel, airports, malls, business establishments, etc.



As per EIAC-RQ-IB-002 all man lifting equipment, such as elevators and escalators, shall be inspected every six months to ensure that all the safety parameters are in good working conditions and to avoid any unintended accident. ITAC Safety ensures this, based on the latest British Standards BS EN 81-20 and BS EN 115-1.



With this intent ITAC Safety dedicated inspection engineers and team help you to attain the highest quality and operational standards for your elevator and escalator equipment and systems based on the latest British standards. ITAC Safety makes sure that you are in compliance with all industrial safety and health regulations requirements and keep installation costs at a minimum starting in the planning phase. Its wide range of inspection and support services ensure a high level of safety, identifying hidden defects or material wear early on to prevent accidents and preserve the value of your assets. ITAC Safety and Environmental Consultants, through its inspection arm has updated knowledge of codes, regulations, requirements for various projects in sectors such as construction, hospitals, port handling and maintenance, etc.